IPL 2023: Phil Salt and Mohammed Siraj Involved in Animated Exchange During DC's Chase Against RCB

Royal Challengers Bangaore’s Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj and Delhi Capitals’ Englishman Phil Salt were involved in an exchange of words during RCB’s match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi against DC in the IPL 2023.

Advertisement

Chasing 182, DC opened the innings with Salt and skipper David Warner. The English batsman seemed to be in brilliant touch as he dispatched Siraj for three consecutive boundaries, two of which were sixers, in the fourth over and Siraj seemed to be ruffled by the onslaught.

Siraj attempted a bouncer in the next delivery of the over, but the ball was signalled as wide by the umpire, and Siraj had a spat with the Englishman in what seemed like a heated exchange. The pacer was seen pointing his finger at the batsman with a frustrated expression on his face. Warner intervened and tried t settle the issue before the umpire had a word with the players.

ALSO READ| DC vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2023 Updates: Harshal Gets Marsh on 26 But Salt Fifty Puts Delhi on Course

RCB won the toss and opted to bat first against the capital city team and managed to register a total of 181 runs for the loss of 4 wickets in 20 overs.

Advertisement

Virat Kohli opened the batting for the Karnataka-based side alongside Faf du Plessis as the duo put up an 82-run stand for the first wicket before the South African was sent back to the pavilion by Mitchell Marsh.

ALSO READ| DC vs RCB: Virat Kohli Becomes First Player to Score 7000 Runs in IPL History

Marsh doubled his joy in the very next delivery after scalping du Plessis as he claimed the wicket of Glenn Maxwell.

Advertisement

Mahipal Lomror accompanied Kohli at the crease to build a crucial partnership that steadied RCB’s innings. Kohli was dismissed after he brought up another fifty in the IPL as he fell to Mukesh Kumar.

Dinesh Karthik contributed 11 runs off 9 deliveries before being sent back to the stands by Khaleel Ahmed as Lomror brought up his unbeaten fifty.

The 23-year-old ended the innings scoring an unbeaten 54 off 29 deliveries.

Get the latest Cricket News, IPL 2023 Live Score, Orange Cap and Purple Cap holder details here