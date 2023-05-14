IPL 2023 Playoff Qualification Scenarios Explained: DC Eliminated, LSG Hopes Alive; Tough Road ahead for RR, RCB

Punjab Kings’ clinical victory against the Delhi Capitals quashed the latter’s playoff hopes this season. Reeling at the bottom of the points table, the David Warner-led side became the first team to get eliminated this season. But the scenario in the upper half of the table has been spiced up as Punjab took the 6th spot after their performance on Saturday night. They have 12 points in their kitty, and with 2 more games to go, they are very much in contention for the knock-outs.

On the other hand, DC and SRH have no hopes left following the losses they suffered on Saturday. While Delhi were thrashed by Punjab, the Sunrisers suffered a 7-wicket defeat at the hands of Lucknow Super Giants.

As the tournament enters the last week of the group-stage, let’s a look at what the qualifications scenarios are like for all the teams currently:

Gujarat Titans

The defending champions have to wait a little longer for the qualification after losing their previous encounter to Mumbai Indians. However, the Gujarat Titans sit on top of the points table with 16 points.

Remaining Matches for Gujarat Titans:

May 15: vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

May 21: vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

Chennai Super Kings (12 matches, 15 points)

MS Dhoni’s CSK are next in the fray with 15 points. They retained the second spot following a win against DC at home. If they manage to defeat KKR in their next home fixture on Sunday, they will secure the top spot and will be too close to make it to the playoffs.

Remaining Matches for Chennai Super Kings:

May 14: vs Kolkata Knight Riders

May 20: vs Delhi Capitals

Can Lucknow Super Giants Finish in the Top 4 of IPL 2023? (12 matches, 13 points)

The victory against SRH on Saturday took them back into the Top 4 of the points tally but they are still required to maintain the winning momentum. Victories in the next two face-offs will leave them with 17 points which can help them to enter the playoffs. Hence, they cannot afford a defeat from here on.

Remaining Matches for Lucknow Super Giants:

May 16: vs Mumbai Indians

May 20: vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Mumbai Indians (12 matches, 14 points)

Mumbai Indians have surprised their fans and opponents with the way they cruised into the top half of the points table. They were almost written off following a rough start to the season. However, a win against the RCB took them closer to the knockout. They have 14 points in their kitty which means they had no other option than winning both of their remaining games

Remaining Matches for Mumbai Indians:

May 16: vs Lucknow Super Giants

May 21: vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

How Can Rajasthan Royals Qualify for IPL 2023 Playoffs? (12 matches, 12 points)

Rajasthan Royals are at a tricky stage where they cannot afford to lose any more games. Two wins in their remaining two games will take RR to 16 points to be on the safer side but their fate will still be dependent on other match results.

Remaining Matches for Rajasthan Royals:

May 14: vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

May 19: vs Punjab Kings

How Can PBKS Qualify for IPL 2023 Playoffs? (12 matches, 12 points)

A victory against the Sunrisers Hyderabad has given Punjab a reason to stay valid in the race to playoffs but with conditions applied. With two more games left, they need to give their best shot and collect four points so that they can finish the season with a total of 16 points.

Remaining Matches for Punjab Kings:

May 17: vs Delhi Capitals

May 19: vs Rajasthan Royals

Royal Challengers Bangalore (10 matches, 12 points)

Just like Punjab, RCB too have a chance to finish the league stage with 16 points of they win all their remaining three games. Their fate will also depend on other match results but at least, they can give their best and leave the rest.

Remaining Matches for Royal Challengers Bangalore:

May 14: vs Rajasthan Royals

May 18: vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

May 21: vs Gujarat Titans

Can KKR Qualify for IPL 2023 Playoffs? (12 matches, 10 points)

Kolkata Knight Riders’ party was spoilt by Rajasthan Royals on Thursday with Sanju Samson & Co winning the game by 9 wickets. KKR must be hoping for some miracle to happen so that they can qualify with a maximum of 14 points, only if they win the next two matches with a good net-run rate. But practically, they are almost out of contention.

Remaining Matches for Kolkata Knight Riders:

May 14: vs Chennai Super Kings

May 20: vs Lucknow Super Giants

End of Road for Sunrisers Hyderabad (11 matches, 8 points)

Aiden Markram’s side was blown away by LSG on Saturday. The 7-wicket loss has left them in the lower half of the table. Even if they manage to win their leftover games, it won’t be a happy ending for them in the season.

Remaining matches for Sunrisers Hyderabad

May 15: vs Gujarat Titans

May 18: vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

May 21: vs Mumbai Indians

Delhi Capitals Eliminated (12 matches, 8 points)

On Saturday, Delhi Capitals became the first team to get eliminated this season. The 31-run defeat at the hands of PBKS was the last nail in Delhi’s coffin. Going forward, all they can do is finish the season with points in double digits and spoil the party for other hopeful teams.