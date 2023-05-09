IPL 2023 Playoff Qualification Scenarios: KKR Boost Playoff Chances; MI Find Themselves in Tight Spot

IPL 2023 Playoff Qualification Scenarios: After KKR’s win over PBKS, the Kolkata-based franchise have kept themselves in the hunt for a playoff spot moving up to fifth leapfrogging RCB, MI, and PBKS in the process. While for PBKS, the latest loss, has dented their hopes of direct qualification. They won’t be able to reach 18 points – needed for a safe passage to the Playoffs – and that means they will have to ensure that they win all their remaining matches and hope their NRR - which will come into play to decide the last two playoff spots – be better than the other mid-table teams. Last night’s results practically ensure Gujarat Titans are through to the Playoffs, barring a terrible end to their league stages if they lose all of their remaining games.

Here’s a look at how the qualifications scenarios are like for all the teams currently:

Gujarat Titans (11 matches, 16 points)

The Gujarat Titans have bounced back from a brief slump and are now close to securing a spot in the playoffs. They secured a convincing 56-run win against the Lucknow Super Giants in their latest match, bringing their points tally to 16 from 11 games. With just one more win required from their remaining three matches, Hardik Pandya & Co. are in a strong position to secure a second consecutive playoff spot.

Remaining Matches for Gujarat Titans:

May 12: vs Mumbai Indians

May 15: vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

May 21: vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

Chennai Super Kings (11 matches, 13 points)

Following their convincing win against MI, Chennai Super Kings has risen to the second position in the points table. The team currently has 13 points in 11 matches, leaving them just two wins away from securing a spot in the playoffs. Although the typical threshold for qualification is 18 points, CSK could also qualify for the playoffs with 17 points if they can enhance their net run rate.

Remaining Matches for Chennai Super Kings:

May 10: vs Delhi Capitals

May 14: vs Kolkata Knight Riders

May 20: vs Delhi Capitals

Lucknow Super Giants (11 matches, 11 points)

Despite their recent defeat against GT, LSG is still holding onto the third spot in the points table with 11 points from 11 games. Along with RCB, PBKS, CSK, and RR, LSG is among the contenders for a playoff spot. With three games left to play, the team will be looking to build on their early momentum and secure a place in the playoffs.

Remaining Matches for Lucknow Super Giants:

May 13: vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

May 16: vs Mumbai Indians

May 20: vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Rajasthan Royals (11 matches, 10 points)

Rajasthan Royals’ recent performance has been dismal, with five losses in their last six games. In their match against SRH on Sunday, a no-ball by Sandeep Sharma on the last delivery resulted in a 4-wicket defeat for RR, adding to their woes. The team currently has 10 points from 11 matches and is in danger of missing out on the playoffs. A win by either RCB or MI could potentially knock them out of contention. To secure a playoff spot, RR must win all their remaining three games and also rely on other results to go in their favor.

Remaining Matches for Rajasthan Royals:

May 11: vs Kolkata Knight Riders

May 14: vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

May 19: vs Punjab Kings

Kolkata Knight Riders (11 matches, 10 points)

Following their win against PBKS, KKR has climbed up to 10 points, putting them in a more secure position in the mid-table. However, to keep their hopes of qualifying for the playoffs alive, they must win all three of their remaining matches. In their remaining games, KKR can only achieve a maximum of 16 points with four wins. Despite having three home games against teams ranked higher than them in the points table and an away game in Chennai, if KKR loses before the final round, their chances of advancing to the NRR contenders at 16 points would be significantly impacted.

Remaining Matches for Kolkata Knight Riders:

May 11: vs Rajasthan Royals

May 14: vs Chennai Super Kings

May 20: vs Lucknow Super Giants

Royal Challengers Bangalore (10 matches, 10 points)

RCB slipped to sixth with KKR’s win over PBKS. Their hopes of clinching the third spot in the IPL 2023 playoffs were dashed following their defeat to DC by 7 wickets on Saturday. The loss left them in fifth place on the league table with 10 points from 10 games. The team also suffered a blow to their net run rate, which is currently the weakest among the top five teams. Nevertheless, RCB can still secure a place in the playoffs if they win all four of their remaining matches or if they accumulate 16 points and other outcomes go their way.

Remaining Matches for Royal Challengers Bangalore

May 9: vs Mumbai Indians

May 14: vs Rajasthan Royals

May 18: vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

May 21: vs Gujarat Titans

Punjab Kings (11 matches, 10 points)

After losing to KKR, Punjab’s chances of reaching 18 points have been ruined. As a result, they can now only aim for a 16-point finish, where the NRR is expected to play a significant role. PBKS has two away games ahead, one against Kolkata and the other against Delhi, followed by home games against RR and DC in Dharamsala, where they have not played this season. If the team wins all three matches, they could end up tied with at least three other teams at 16 points. In such a case, the net run rate is likely to be the deciding factor.

Remaining Matches for Punjab Kings:

May 13: vs Delhi Capitals

May 17: vs Delhi Capitals

May 19: vs Rajasthan Royals

Mumbai Indians (10 matches, 10 points)

The KKR win dented MI the most as they slipped to 8th from 6th position. With only 10 points in 10 games, Mumbai Indians have made their path towards the playoffs more challenging. Their defeat to CSK has further complicated their chances of breaking away from the mid-table cluster, placing them at the 6th spot in the standings. To prevent a situation where their Net Run Rate comes into play, MI must win all four of their remaining matches. Alternatively, they could qualify for the playoffs with 16 points if other results work in their favor.

Remaining Matches for Mumbai Indians

May 9: vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

May 12: vs Gujarat Titans

May 16: vs Lucknow Super Giants

May 21: vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Sunrisers Hyderabad (10 matches, 8 points)

SRH secured a thrilling last-ball victory against Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur. The win has given them a lifeline in the playoff race, as they move up to the 9th spot with 8 points from 10 games. However, with just four games left, SRH need to win all of them to reach 16 points, which could secure them a spot in the playoffs, but other results will also need to fall in their favor. Unfortunately for SRH, their upcoming games are against tough opponents, including Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants. They also face Mumbai Indians, who have a formidable record at their home ground, making their path to the playoffs a challenging one.

Remaining matches for Sunrisers Hyderabad

May 13: vs Lucknow Super Giants

May 15: vs Gujarat Titans

May 18: vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

May 21: vs Mumbai Indians

Delhi Capitals (10 matches, 8 points)

Delhi Capitals are on the rise, having won four out of their last five games, and are staying in the playoff race. Their latest victory, a 7-wicket thumping of RCB on Saturday, moved them up to the 9th spot with 8 points from 10 games. SRH’s win yesterday meant they moved back to the last position. However, DC needs to win all of their remaining four games to have a chance at qualification. Although DC can still qualify with 16 points, other results must also fall in their favour.

Remaining Matches for Delhi Capitals

May 10: vs Chennai Super Kings

May 13: vs Punjab Kings

May 17: vs Punjab Kings

May 20: vs Chennai Super Kings

