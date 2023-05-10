IPL 2023 Playoff Scenarios: Mumbai Indians Boost Playoff Chances; RCB in Dire Straits

IPL 2023 Playoff Qualification Scenarios: After Mumbai Indian’s win over Royal Challengers Bangalore, MI have made a huge jump and find themselves in the 3rd spot and well and truly in the hunt for the playoff spot. While RCB, at the other end, have endured a massive blow to their qualifications chances. Before the start of the game, RCB had a 45 per cent chance of qualifying for the playoffs, but the loss has brought down that percentage to mere 23 per cent.

Here’s a look at how the qualifications scenarios are like for all the teams currently:

Gujarat Titans (11 matches, 16 points)

The Gujarat Titans have made a remarkable comeback after a brief slump and are on the brink of securing a playoff spot. In their latest match, they defeated the Lucknow Super Giants by a convincing 56 runs, taking their points tally to 16 from 11 games. With only one more win needed from their remaining three matches, Hardik Pandya and his team are in a commanding position to secure a spot in the playoffs for the second consecutive season.

Remaining Matches for Gujarat Titans:

May 12: vs Mumbai Indians

May 15: vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

May 21: vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

Chennai Super Kings (11 matches, 13 points)

After a resounding victory against MI, Chennai Super Kings has ascended to the second spot on the points table. With 13 points in 11 games, they require just two more wins to secure a place in the playoffs. While the standard qualification threshold is 18 points, CSK could qualify with 17 points if they manage to improve their net run rate. They face DC today at M Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.

Remaining Matches for Chennai Super Kings:

May 10: vs Delhi Capitals

May 14: vs Kolkata Knight Riders

May 20: vs Delhi Capitals

Mumbai Indians (11 matches, 12 points)

MI’s victory against RCB has given them a boost in their playoffs aspirations. With just one point behind the second-placed CSK, MI has a chance to secure their position in the playoffs as they have two home games left to play out of the last three rounds.

Remaining Matches for Mumbai Indians

May 12: vs Gujarat Titans

May 16: vs Lucknow Super Giants

May 21: vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Lucknow Super Giants (11 matches, 11 points)

LSG suffered a loss to GT in their previous match and now at the 4th spot with 11 points from 11 games after MI leapfrogged to 3rd with a win over RCB. The team is in the race for a playoff spot along with RCB, PBKS, CSK, and RR. With three games remaining, LSG will aim to regain their form and consolidate their early success to secure a spot in the playoffs.

Remaining Matches for Lucknow Super Giants:

May 13: vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

May 16: vs Mumbai Indians

May 20: vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Rajasthan Royals (11 matches, 10 points)

MI’s win over RCB have made things tough for Rajasthan Royals. The team’s current tally is 10 points from 11 games, and they are in danger of missing out on the playoffs. The team is vulnerable with MI winning against RCB and this match could potentially knock them out of contention. For RR to secure a playoff spot, they must win all three remaining games and hope for other results to go in their favor.

Remaining Matches for Rajasthan Royals:

May 11: vs Kolkata Knight Riders

May 14: vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

May 19: vs Punjab Kings

Kolkata Knight Riders (11 matches, 10 points)

KKR moved up the mid-table after a win against PBKS, with a total of 10 points. But, to stay in the playoff race, the team must win all three of their remaining games. With four wins, the maximum points they can achieve is 16. Although KKR has three home games left against higher-ranked teams in the points table, and an away game in Chennai, any loss before the final round could seriously affect their chances of advancing to the playoffs based on net run rate.

Remaining Matches for Kolkata Knight Riders:

May 11: vs Rajasthan Royals

May 14: vs Chennai Super Kings

May 20: vs Lucknow Super Giants

Punjab Super Kings (11 matches, 10 points)

PBKS suffered a setback in their playoff aspirations following their defeat to KKR. With 10 points from 11 games, the team can now only aim for a maximum of 16 points and must rely on their net run rate to advance. The remaining fixtures for PBKS include one away game DC, followed by two home games against DC and RR in Dharamsala, where they haven’t played yet this season. A win in all three matches could potentially put them in contention for a playoff spot, but their NRR will play a crucial role in determining their fate.

Remaining Matches for Punjab Kings:

May 13: vs Delhi Capitals

May 17: vs Delhi Capitals

May 19: vs Rajasthan Royals

Royal Challengers Bangalore (11 matches, 10 points)

After a loss against MI, RCB is in a precarious position, as it now needs to win its upcoming away games against RR and SRH, and also win against GT at home, in order to reach a total of 16 points and have a chance of advancing to the next round of the tournament based on its net run rate. For RCB, the upcoming matches are crucial as they cannot afford more than one defeat. To make matters worse, they face the added challenge of playing three consecutive away games before their league stage clash in Bengaluru.

Remaining Matches for Royal Challengers Bangalore

May 14: vs Rajasthan Royals

May 18: vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

May 21: vs Gujarat Titans

Sunrisers Hyderabad (10 matches, 8 points)

SRH managed to secure a thrilling last-ball victory against Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur, providing them a chance to stay alive in the playoff race. With 8 points from 10 games, it is a long shot for SRH to qualify. SRH with four games left, can reach a maximum of 16 points, and they must win all of them to secure a playoff spot. Nonetheless, it is still a difficult road ahead as they have to face tough opponents, including Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants, and Mumbai Indians, who have a formidable record at their home ground. In addition, other results will also need to work in their favor, making their path to the playoffs a challenging one.

Remaining matches for Sunrisers Hyderabad

May 13: vs Lucknow Super Giants

May 15: vs Gujarat Titans

May 18: vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

May 21: vs Mumbai Indians

Delhi Capitals (10 matches, 8 points)

Delhi Capitals have been performing exceptionally well, having won four out of their last five games, but to keep their playoff hopes alive, DC needs to win all of their remaining four games. Even reaching 16 points may not be enough for them to qualify as DC must also rely on other results going in their favour.

Remaining Matches for Delhi Capitals

May 10: vs Chennai Super Kings

May 13: vs Punjab Kings

May 17: vs Punjab Kings

May 20: vs Chennai Super Kings

