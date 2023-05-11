IPL 2023 Playoff Qualification Scenarios Explained: CSK Solidify Hopes of Top-two Finish; DC All But Out

IPL 2023 Playoff Qualification Scenarios: CSK’s win over DC has meant that MS Dhoni-led side have not only boosted their playoff chances but solidified their top-two finish. DC’s 7th loss in 11 matches means there are all but out of the playoff race with only 1.2 per cent chance of making it to the playoff from here on. This is, however, good news for all the other mid-table teams fighting for the playoff spots, namely, RR, KKR, RCB, PBKS and to a large extent SRH.

Here’s a look at how the qualifications scenarios are like for all the teams currently:

Gujarat Titans (11 matches, 16 points)

After enduring a temporary slump, the Gujarat Titans have staged an impressive comeback and now find themselves on the cusp of securing a coveted playoff spot. In their most recent encounter, they displayed their dominance by triumphing over the Lucknow Super Giants with a resounding 56-run victory, propelling their points tally to an impressive 16 from 11 games. With a mere solitary triumph required from their remaining three matches, the determined squad led by the dynamic Hardik Pandya holds a commanding position in their quest for a consecutive playoff appearance, solidifying their status as a formidable contender in the league.

Remaining Matches for Gujarat Titans:

May 12: vs Mumbai Indians

May 15: vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

May 21: vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

Chennai Super Kings (12 matches, 15 points)

CSK’s triumph over the Delhi Capitals has brought them tantalizingly close to clinching a spot in the playoffs. The team’s exceptional performance has propelled them within striking distance of their coveted postseason berth. With this crucial win, CSK finds themselves on the brink of securing a place among the top contenders. A single additional victory is all that stands between them and sealing their spot in the playoffs.

Remaining Matches for Chennai Super Kings:

May 14: vs Kolkata Knight Riders

May 20: vs Delhi Capitals

How Can MI Qualify for IPL 2023 Playoffs? (11 matches, 12 points)

MI’s recent triumph over RCB has injected a significant surge of confidence into their pursuit of a playoff spot. With a narrow one-point gap separating them from the second-placed CSK, MI now stands on the brink of securing their position in the postseason. The advantage of playing two crucial home games out of the remaining three rounds further strengthens their chances, providing an opportune platform to solidify their playoff aspirations and propel themselves closer to the ultimate goal.

Remaining Matches for Mumbai Indians:

May 12: vs Gujarat Titans

May 16: vs Lucknow Super Giants

May 21: vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

How Can LSG Qualify for IPL 2023 Playoffs? (11 matches, 11 points)

Following their defeat against GT in the previous match, LSG finds themselves at the fourth spot with 11 points from 11 games, as MI surged ahead to claim the third position with a victory over RCB. LSG now joins RCB, PBKS, CSK, and RR in the intense race for a coveted playoff spot. With only three games left in the tournament, LSG is determined to rediscover their winning form and capitalize on their early success, striving to consolidate their position and secure a spot in the playoffs.

Remaining Matches for Lucknow Super Giants:

May 13: vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

May 16: vs Mumbai Indians

May 20: vs Kolkata Knight Riders

How Can RR Qualify for IPL 2023 Playoffs? (11 matches, 10 points)

MI’s triumphant victory over RCB has significantly complicated the situation for the Rajasthan Royals. With a current tally of 10 points from 11 games, the Royals are perilously close to missing out on the playoffs. To salvage their hopes of securing a playoff spot, the Rajasthan Royals face an uphill battle, needing to win all three remaining matches while fervently relying on favourable outcomes from other fixtures to align in their favour.

Remaining Matches for Rajasthan Royals:

May 11: vs Kolkata Knight Riders

May 14: vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

May 19: vs Punjab Kings

How Can KKR Qualify for IPL 2023 Playoffs? (11 matches, 10 points)

Following their victory against PBKS, KKR rose to the mid-table, accumulating a total of 10 points. However, in order to maintain their position in the playoff race, the team must emerge victorious in all three of their remaining matches. With four wins in hand, they can reach a maximum of 16 points. Despite having three home games against teams ranked higher in the points table and an away game in Chennai, any defeat prior to the final round could significantly jeopardize their chances of progressing to the playoffs, considering the impact on their net run rate.

Remaining Matches for Kolkata Knight Riders:

May 11: vs Rajasthan Royals

May 14: vs Chennai Super Kings

May 20: vs Lucknow Super Giants

How Can PBKS Qualify for IPL 2023 Playoffs? (11 matches, 10 points)

PBKS faced a setback in their quest for a playoff spot after their loss to KKR, leaving them with 10 points from 11 matches. With a maximum potential of 16 points, their chances now heavily rely on their net run rate. The upcoming schedule for PBKS includes an away game against DC, followed by two home matches against DC and RR in Dharamsala, where they haven’t played yet this season. Securing victories in all three fixtures could possibly position them as contenders for a playoff berth, but their net run rate will serve as a decisive factor in determining their fate.

Remaining Matches for Punjab Kings:

May 13: vs Delhi Capitals

May 17: vs Delhi Capitals

May 19: vs Rajasthan Royals

How Can RCB Qualify for IPL 2023 Playoffs? (11 matches, 10 points)

RCB finds itself in a precarious situation following their defeat against MI, requiring a series of victories in their upcoming away matches against RR and SRH, as well as a home win against GT, to accumulate a total of 16 points and keep their hopes alive for progressing to the next stage based on their net run rate. The upcoming matches hold significant importance for RCB, as they cannot afford more than a single loss. Compounding their challenges, they face the additional hurdle of playing three consecutive away games before their crucial league stage encounter in Bengaluru.

Remaining Matches for Royal Challengers Bangalore

May 14: vs Rajasthan Royals

May 18: vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

May 21: vs Gujarat Titans

How Can SRH Qualify for IPL 2023 Playoffs? (10 matches, 8 points)

SRH pulled off an exhilarating last-ball triumph over the Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur, granting them a glimmer of hope to remain in the playoff contention. With 8 points from 10 matches, SRH faces an uphill battle to qualify. Despite having four games remaining, the team must win all of them to secure a playoff spot, a challenging feat. Their path is further complicated by formidable opponents such as the Gujarat Titans, Lucknow Super Giants, and Mumbai Indians, who boast a strong home record. Furthermore, SRH will also require favorable outcomes in other matches to align in their favor, adding to the complexity of their journey towards the playoffs.

Remaining matches for Sunrisers Hyderabad:

May 13: vs Lucknow Super Giants

May 15: vs Gujarat Titans

May 18: vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

May 21: vs Mumbai Indians

How Can DC Qualify for IPL 2023 Playoffs? (11 matches, 8 points)

Following their disappointing seventh defeat at the hands of CSK, the Delhi Capitals find their hopes of securing a Playoff spot hanging by a thread. With only three games left in the tournament, DC’s chances of making a remarkable comeback appear bleak. Even if DC manages to win all of their remaining matches, they can only accumulate a maximum of 14 points. Unfortunately, this tally is likely to be surpassed by several teams in the competition, apart from the strong contenders GT and CSK

Remaining Matches for Delhi Capitals

May 13: vs Punjab Kings

May 17: vs Punjab Kings

May 20: vs Chennai Super Kings