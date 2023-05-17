IPL 2023 Playoff Qualification Scenarios Explained: LSG Solidify Playoff Chances; MI Hit Major Road Block

IPL 2023 Playoff Qualification Scenarios Explained: LSG’s thrilling 5-run win over MI courtesy Mohsin Khan’s superb final over has put LSG in pole position to claim third playoff spot while MI’s chances for a playoff spot have diminished big time. LSG now have a 90 per cent chance of making the playoffs while Mumbai’s chances are down to 54 per cent. MI’s loss means RCB and PBKS’s chances have increased.

What is Qualification Points in IPL 2023?

The Indian Premier League (IPL) playoffs are contested by the top four teams in the points table at the end of the league stage. The playoffs consist of Qualifier 1, Eliminator, Qualifier 2, and the Final. To qualify for the playoffs, a team must finish in the top four of the points table. If two or more teams have the same number of points, the net run rate (NRR) is used to determine their positions.

The safe point threshold for an IPL team to secure a playoff berth typically ranges between 16 and 18 points. However, the exact threshold can vary depending on the performance of other teams in the tournament. Generally, teams aim to accumulate as many points as possible to ensure a comfortable position in the top four and avoid any last-minute uncertainties.

Here’s a look at how the qualifications scenarios are like for all the teams currently:

Gujarat Titans (13 matches, 18 points)

Gujarat Titans have not only qualified but have ensured a top-two finish win a win over SRH on Monday. GT will be playing the Qualifier 1. Their final league game will be against RCB and while it is a must-win for RCB, GT will be aiming for win to continue their winning momentum

Remaining Match for Gujarat Titans

May 21: vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

Chennai Super Kings (13 matches, 15 points)

CSK’s only remaining match is against DC in Delhi and while CSK are more or less secured of a playoff berth, they will not like to leave any margin for error and seal the deal with a win. The win will take them to 17 points and they will not finish below 3rd in the standings irrespective of the results of other games.

If CSK win against DC, MI cannot surpass CSK even if they win against SRH. LSG too would be able to reach CSK’s point tally of 17 with a win in the last game.

However, if CSK lose to DC, that will leave them at 15 points and vulnerable. MI would need a win from last game – vs SRH – to overtake CSK. And if LSG - with their win over MI - are now on equal points with CSK and if CSK lose to DC and LSG win their final league game, LSG can claim the second spot.

There is also a possibility of RCB and PBKS sneaking through ahead of CSK – if CSK lose to DC – and RCB and PBKS they manage to win both their remaining matches. RCB play GT and SRH, while PBKS will play DC and RR. In such a case it could very well be curtains for CSK and MS Dhoni this season.

Remaining Match for Chennai Super Kings

May 20: vs Delhi Capitals

Can Lucknow Super Giants Finish in Top 4 of IPL 2023? (13 matches, 15 points)

LSG did themselves a world of good by beating MI, but that still does not guarantee them a playoff spot. For a safe passage, they will have to win their last league game against KKR and go clear with 17 points. This will ensure them the 2nd spot if CSK lose their last game. If CSK win their last game and then a win against KKR will help LSG to the third spot.

If LSG lose their last game to KKR, then, MI can surpass them if they beat SRH. RCB and PBKS will also be in the hunt provided, then do not drop points in the last two games.

IF LSG lose to KKR they will hope – first MI to drop points to SRH – secondly one of RCB and PBKS to lose one of their remaining games.

If LSG lose their last game and MI, PBKS and RCB win all their matches – then two out of MI, PBKS and RCB can qualify for playoffs. LSG will be dumped out.

Remaining Match for Lucknow Super Giants

May 20: vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Do Mumbai Indians have a chance to qualify for the playoffs? (13 matches, 14 points)

MI play SRH in their last game and it is now a must-win game. MI can reach only 16 points and considering both RCB and PBKS too can reach 16 it essentially is now a three-way fight for the fight slot. What MI will now hope is CSK and LSG lose their last league games, meaning if MI win against SRH they can surpass both CSK and LSG.

RCB and PBKS cannot afford to drop any points. IF they do – then the three playoff spots are most likely to go to MI, CSK, and LSG

How can Mumbai Indians make it to Last Four of IPL 2023?

Remaining Match for Mumbai Indians

May 21: vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

How Can RCB Qualify For Playoffs In IPL 2023? (12 matches, 12 points)

It is straightforward for RCB – win both their and remain in the hunt. MI losing is a good thing for RCB but they would have hoped for an LSG loss. Albeit that, before looking into other results, RCB have to win their remaining two games – vs SRH and GT. Only after this can they can afford to look at other results.

If RCB lose one of their games, they will desperately hope MI to lose their final game and PBKS to drop points either to DC or RR and then it will be a shoot-out via NRR for the final spot between MI, RCB and PBKS

If LSG lose their last game and MI, PBKS and RCB win all their matches – then two out of MI, PBKS and RCB can qualify for playoffs.

Remaining Matches for Royal Challengers Bangalore

May 18: vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

May 21: vs Gujarat Titans

How Can PBKS Qualify for IPL 2023 Playoffs? (12 matches, 12 points)

Similar to RCB, PBKS need to win their remaining two games before they can look at the results of other games. PBKS meet DC today at Dharamsala and they need a win to stay alive.

If PBKS lose today, then they will hope RCB to lose one game and MI lost their last league game. That way, PBKS, RCB and MI will vie for the final playoff spot on the basis of NRR.

If PBKS win both their games, then they will reach 16 points and potentially, surpass MI (if they lose their last game) and RCB (if they lose one of their games). If MI, PBKS and RCB all win their matches, then at 16 points it will again come down to NRR.

If LSG lose their last game and MI, PBKS and RCB win all their matches – then two out of MI, PBKS and RCB can qualify for playoffs.

Remaining Matches for Punjab Kings:

May 17: vs Delhi Capitals

May 19: vs Rajasthan Royals

How Can RR Qualify for IPL 2023 Playoffs? (13 matches, 12 points)

RR have 10 per cent chance of qualifying for the playoffs. Their last league is against PBKS today who are in with a chance to qualify for the playoffs if they win both their games.

A win for RR will take them to 14 points and for a qualification, they will hope RCB and PBKS do not reach 14 points and hope MI lose their last game. LSG’s win over MI has meant that RR cannot surpass LSG on points. if PBKS and RCB reach 14 points with at least one win each, NRR will come into play. RR could then can hope that one from RCB and PBKS lose both their games.

Remaining Matches for Rajasthan Royals:

May 19: vs Punjab Kings

How Can KKR Qualify for IPL 2023 Playoffs? (13 matches, 12 points)

KKR have a 3 per cent chance of making the playoffs. Their last league game is against LSG and win against LSG will take them to 14 points. With three teams already above 14 (GT at 18 and CSK at 17, LSG at 15) and one team (MI) on 14, KKR can at best finish 4th if other results go their way.

RCB and PBKS with 12 points and two games remaining can either reach KKR’s tally of 14 or surpass them. MI with one win each will be beyond KKR’s reach.

KKR would need a miracle to make the playoff. They will hope RCB and PBKS to lose both their games and now MI to lose their last game. That way, KKR can sneak through given they beat LSG in their last league game.

A loss will mean end of the road of Nitish Rana-led side.

Remaining Match for Kolkata Knight Riders:

May 20: vs Lucknow Super Giants

How Can SRH Qualify for IPL 2023 Playoffs? (12 matches, 8 points)

SRH are out of playoff contention but wins in their last two games will dent their opponent’s chances of qualification.

Remaining matches for Sunrisers Hyderabad

May 18: vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

May 21: vs Mumbai Indians

How Can DC Qualify for IPL 2023 Playoffs? (12 matches, 8 points)

DC are out of playoff contention but wins in their last games will dent their opponent’s – PBKS and CSK - chances of qualification.

Remaining Matches for Delhi Capitals

May 17: vs Punjab Kings

May 20: vs Chennai Super Kings