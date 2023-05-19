IPL 2023 Playoff Qualification Scenarios Explained: RCB Ahead of MI in Playoff Race

IPL 2023 Playoff Qualification Scenarios Explained: In the southern derby, RCB defeated SRH for the first time in Hyderabad owing largely to Virat Kohli’s superlative century aided by the consistent Faf du Plessis, thus boosting their playoff chances. They move to 4th displacing MI to fifth and now the race is on. MI need to win their final game and LSG and CSK need to win their last league games for a safe passage to the playoffs.

What are the Qualification Points in IPL 2023?

The Indian Premier League (IPL) playoffs are contested by the top four teams in the points table at the end of the league stage. The playoffs consist of Qualifier 1, Eliminator, Qualifier 2, and the Final. To qualify for the playoffs, a team must finish in the top four of the points table. If two or more teams have the same number of points, the net run rate (NRR) is used to determine their positions.

The safe point threshold for an IPL team to secure a playoff berth typically ranges between 16 and 18 points. However, the exact threshold can vary depending on the performance of other teams in the tournament. Generally, teams aim to accumulate as many points as possible to ensure a comfortable position in the top four and avoid any last-minute uncertainties.

Here’s a look at what the qualifications scenarios are like for all the teams currently:

Gujarat Titans (13 matches, 18 points)

The Gujarat Titans have not only secured their place in the playoffs but also ensured a top-two finish with a resounding win over SRH on Monday. Their exceptional performance has earned them a spot in the highly anticipated Qualifier 1. Looking ahead, their final league game against RCB becomes crucial.

While it is a must-win situation for RCB to keep their playoff hopes alive, the Gujarat Titans will be aiming to maintain their winning momentum and secure another victory.

Remaining Matches for Gujarat Titans:

May 21: vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

Chennai Super Kings (13 matches, 15 points)

CSK’s remaining match against DC in Delhi holds great significance for them. While they are in a relatively secure position for a playoff berth, CSK aims to eliminate any margin for error and seal the deal with a victory. A win would propel them to 17 points, guaranteeing a finish no lower than 3rd in the standings, regardless of other game results.

If CSK triumphs against DC, MI would be unable to surpass CSK even with a win against SRH. LSG, too, would have the opportunity to match CSK’s 17-point tally with a win in their final game.

However, a loss to DC would leave CSK vulnerable at 15 points. MI would need to win their last game against SRH to overtake CSK. Additionally, if LSG, now tied on points with CSK due to their win over MI, secure victory in their final league game while CSK loses to DC, LSG could claim the coveted second spot.

Another possibility arises where RCB could sneak ahead of CSK if CSK loses to DC, and RCB manages to win both of their remaining matches. RCB has already defeated SRH and is set to face GT. In such a scenario, it could potentially be the end of the road for CSK and MS Dhoni this season.

Matches remaining for Chennai Super Kings

May 20: vs Delhi Capitals

Can Lucknow Super Giants Finish in the Top 4 of IPL 2023? (13 matches, 15 points)

Despite a crucial win against MI, LSG’s playoff spot is not yet secure. To ensure a safe passage, they must win their final league game against KKR, aiming for a total of 17 points. This would grant them the 2nd spot if CSK loses their last game. However, if CSK emerges victorious, LSG can secure the third spot with a win against KKR.

However, if LSG falls short against KKR, MI could surpass them by defeating SRH. RCB remains in contention as well, provided they avoid dropping points in their last two games.

In the event that LSG loses to KKR, their hopes rest on two outcomes: firstly, MI dropping points to SRH, and secondly, RCB losing their final league game against GT.

Should LSG lose their last game while both MI and RCB emerge victorious in all their matches, MI and RCB would qualify for the playoffs, leaving LSG to face elimination.

Remaining Matches for Lucknow Super Giants:

May 20: vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Do Mumbai Indians have a chance to qualify for the playoffs? (13 matches, 14 points)

MI’s upcoming game against SRH has turned into a must-win situation, particularly after RCB’s victory against SRH. With both MI and RCB capable of reaching 16 points, it sets the stage for an intense battle for the final playoff slot. MI’s best-case scenario involves CSK and LSG losing their last league games, allowing MI to surpass them if they emerge victorious against SRH.

However, if MI loses to SRH, the results of CSK and LSG become inconsequential for MI. In that case, MI would rely on RCB suffering a significant defeat against GT. RCB’s dominant win has elevated their net run rate, and if both RCB and MI falter in their final league games, RCB could potentially secure qualification based on a superior net run rate.

Even a win for MI does not guarantee qualification, as RCB’s victory against GT would put the spotlight on the net run-rate to determine the fourth playoff spot. Based on the current outlook, RCB would hold the advantage in this scenario.

A MI loss will also ensure playoff qualifications for both CSK and LSG.

Remaining Matches for Mumbai Indians

May 21: vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

How Can RCB Qualify For Playoffs In IPL 2023? (12 matches, 12 points)

RCB now need to pick up a win over GT and hope MI lose to SRH in their final league game. In that case, RCB cannot league stage any place below the 4th.

With a GT win necessary, RCB are well within a chance to finish in the top two if CSK and LSG lose their respective last games. An MI win may still not be enough for the five-time champions to surpass RCB if RCB manage a win against GT.

If RCB lose to GT, they will be stuck on 14 points, and in that case, CSK, and LSG will be through to the playoffs and MI will have a chance to overtake RCB with a win over SRH.

If RCB and MI lose, then KKR, RR, and PBKS – all on 12 points with one game to go - will be in the mix but they will have to win big to boost NRR. Today, RR and PBKS’ fate will be decided as one team will be knocked out and the other will remain in the hunt with a slender chance for qualification based on other results.

Remaining Matches for Royal Challengers Bangalore

May 21: vs Gujarat Titans

How Can RR Qualify for IPL 2023 Playoffs? (13 matches, 12 points)

It is now straightforward for RR, to win their last league game against PBKS today and reach 14 points and then hope MI and RCB also lose their respective league games. Even that may not be enough due to superior RCB’s far superior run rate. RR would have to demolish PBKS to get into the conversation. Then again, the criteria for that is a loss for both RCB and MI.

Remaining Matches for Rajasthan Royals:

May 19: vs Punjab Kings

How Can KKR Qualify for IPL 2023 Playoffs? (13 matches, 12 points)

KKR face LSG in the last league and a win would take them to 14 points. That mark will theoretically keep them alive in the playoff race but, realistically they would also need to see MI and RCB lose their respective last game to have a chance at qualification. And, similar to RR’s predicament, NRR will be a huge roadblock for KKR.

But for all these to happen, KKR need to win tomorrow.

Remaining Matches for Kolkata Knight Riders:

May 20: vs Lucknow Super Giants

How Can PBKS Qualify for IPL 2023 Playoffs? (13 matches, 12 points)

As it is straightforward for RR, it is the same for PBKS, win their last league game against RR today and reach 14 points, and then hope MI and RCB also lose their respective league games. Even that may not be enough due to superior RCB’s far superior run rate. PBKS would have to demolish PBKS to get into the conversation. Then again, the criteria for that is a loss for both RCB and MI.

If MI win their game against SRH then it will be curtains for PBKS, RR, and KKR.

Remaining Matches for Punjab Kings:

May 19: vs Rajasthan Royals

How Can SRH Qualify for IPL 2023 Playoffs? (12 matches, 8 points)

SRH are out of playoff contention but a win in their last game against MI will dent their opponent’s chances of qualification.

Remaining matches for Sunrisers Hyderabad

May 21: vs Mumbai Indians

How Can DC Qualify for IPL 2023 Playoffs? (13 matches, 10 points)

DC are out of playoff contention but a win in their last game against CSK will make things interesting.

Remaining Matches for Delhi Capitals

May 20: vs Chennai Super Kings