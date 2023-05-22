IPL 2023 Playoffs: Check Out The Teams, Full Schedule, Venues and Match Timings

Gujarat Titans trumped Royal Challengers Bangalore by six wickets and it sealed Mumbai Indians’ playoff berth in this season’s Indian Premier League. Hardik Pandya’s men were the first side to qualify for the IPL 2023 playoffs.

Chennai Super Kings and Lucknow Super Giants advanced to the next stage on Saturday. With just one playoffs spot up for grabs, Mumbai and Bangalore were in action on Sunday.

Mumbai defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by eight wickets but Rohit Sharma’s men were well-aware of the fact that Bangalore’s win in the next game of the day would shatter their hopes. But Gujarat came to Mumbai’s rescue as they thrashed Bangalore last night.

As IPL 2023 playoffs are all set to start on Tuesday, we take a look at all key details of the second stage of the competition.

The Four Qualifiers

Gujarat Titans became the first team to qualify for the playoffs in the 16th edition of the IPL. The defending IPL champions entered the next stage after defeating Sunrisers Hyderabad by 34 runs last week.

Chennai Super Kings, on the other hand, secured their playoff berth with a resounding 77-run win over Delhi Capitals on Saturday.

Lucknow Super Giants emerged as the third side to qualify for the playoffs after getting the better of Kolkata Knight Riders by just one run on Saturday.

Mumbai Indians finished their IPL 2023 league stage campaign with a convincing eight-wicket against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Gujarat’s win over RCB secured them a spot.

IPL 2023 Playoffs Schedule

Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans will face off in the first Qualifier on Tuesday (May 23).

In the Eliminator, Lucknow Super Giants and Mumbai Indians will square up against each other on Wednesday (May 24).

The second Qualifier will take place on Friday, May 26.

The summit clash of this season’s IPL will be played on Sunday, May 28.

All four matches are scheduled to start around 7:30 PM IST

IPL 2023 Playoffs Venues

The first qualifier between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans is scheduled to be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The iconic Chepauk stadium in Chennai will also host the Eliminator.

The second Qualifier and the final match will take place at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium.