IPL 2023 Points Table After CSK vs SRH: RR Stay Top; Faf Has Orange Cap, Siraj Keeps Purple Cap

Rajasthan Royals are still top of the 2023 Indian Premier League points table, with Lucknow Super Giants in second. Chennai Super Kings stayed in third with the 7-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad, who stayed in 9th. Gujarat Titans are fourth with Royal Challengers Bangalore in fifth. Mumbai Indians are sixth with Punjab Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders and in seventh and eighth respectively. Sunrisers Hyderabad in stayed in ninth with Delhi Capitals in tenth.

IPL 2023 Points Table: Check Team Standings, Team Points, Wins, Losses

IPL 2023 POINTS TABLE

RR stayed top with 8 points with a Net Run Rate of 1.043, followed by LSG in second with 8 points and an NRR of 0.709. CSK have 8 points with an NNR of 0.355. GT have 6 points and an NRR of 0.192. RCB with 4 points and an NRR of -0.068.

MI have 6 points and an NNR of -0.164, followed by PBKS have 6 points with an NNR of -0.298. KKR in 4 points and an NNR of 0.214 as SRH have 4 points and an NNR of -0.794. DC have 2 points and have an NNR of -1.183.

ORANGE CAP

RCB’s Faf du Plessis holds the Orange Cap with 343 runs from six games, followed by DC’s David Warner in second with 285 runs. RCB’s Virat Kohli has 279 runs from 6 games. CSK’s Devon Conway is fourth with 258 runs from six games and RR’s Jos Buttler is fifth with 244 runs from six games.

PURPLE CAP

Mohammed Siraj of RCB with 12 wickets from six games has the Purple Cap followed by LSG’s Mark Wood in second with 11 wickets from 4 games. RR’s Yuzvendra Chahal also has 11 wickets from six games, followed by GT’s Rashid Khan in fourth with 11 wickets from five games. GT’s Mohammed Shami is fifth with 10 wickets from five games.

