IPL 2023 Points Table After DC vs MI: LSG Stay Top; Shikhar Dhawan Keeps Orange Cap, Mark Woods Has Purple Cap

Lucknow Super Giants stayed top of the 2023 Indian Premier League points table, with Rajasthan Royals in second and Kolkata Knight Riders in third. Gujarat Titans, Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings stayed in fourth, fifth and sixth respectively with Royal Challengers Bangalore in seventh. Mumbai Indians replaced Sunrisers Hyderabad in eighth as Delhi Capitals stayed in tenth.

MI beat DC by 6 wickets. LSG defeated RCB by 1 wicket. SRH beat PNKS by 8 wickets after KKR beat GT by 3 wickets in a thriller. CSK defeated MI by 7 wickets after RR beat DC by 57 runs. LSG crushed SRH by 5 wickets. KKR had thrashed RCB by 81 runs. PBKS defeated RR by 5 runs in a thriller. GT beat DC by 6 wickets and CSK defeated LSG by 12 runs in their respective second match. RR had beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 72 runs to go top of the IPL points table. GT had beaten CSK by 5 wickets in the opener. RCB thrashed Mumbai Indians by 8 wickets as PBKS got a seven-run win, via the DLS method, over Kolkata Knight Riders in the second game. In the third game, Lucknow Super Giants thrashed Delhi Capitals by 50 runs.

IPL 2023 POINTS TABLE

LSG are top with 6 points with a Net Run Rate of 1.048, followed by RR in second with 4 points and an NRR of 2.067. KKR are third with also four points and an NNR of 1.375. GT have 4 points and an NRR of 0.431, followed by CSK in fifth with 4 points and an NRR of 0.356.

PBKS have 4 points and an NNR of -0.281, followed by RCB in 7th with 2 points and an NNR of -0.800, followed by MI with 3 points and an NRR of -0.879 with SRH with 2 points and an NNR of -1.502. DC have not opened their account yet, and have an NNR of -1.576.

ORANGE CAP

PBKS’s Shikhar Dhawan holds the Orange Cap with 225 runs from three games, followed DC captain David Warner, who has 209 runs from four games. Ruturaj Gaikwad of CSK, who has 189 runs to his name from three games, in third. RCB’s Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli are fourth fifth respectively with 175 and 164 runs from three games.

PURPLE CAP

Mark Wood of LSG reclaimed the Purple Cap with 9 wickets from three games, followed by GT’sRashid Khan, who has 8 wickets. RR’s Yuzvendra Chahal is third with also 8 wickets. LSG’s Ravi Bishnoi, who has 6 wickets to his name from four games, is fourth. GT’s Alzarri Joesph is fifth with 6 wickets from three games.

