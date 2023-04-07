IPL 2023 Points Table after LSG vs SRH: Lucknow Cilmb Top; Ruturaj Gaikwad Keeps Orange Cap, Mark Wood Has Purple Cap

Lucknow Super Giants climbed to the top of the 2023 Indian Premier League points table, with Gujarat Titans sliding down to second. Punjab Kings, Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals were pushed down to third, fourth and fifth respectively. Chennai Super Kings stayed in sixth with Royal Challengers Bangalore in seventh, followed by Delhi Capitals. Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad stayed in ninth and tenth respectively.

LSG crushed SRH by 5 wickets. KKR had thrashed RCB by 81 runs. PBKS defeated RR by 5 runs in a thriller. GT beat DC by 6 wickets and CSK defeated LSG by 12 runs in their respective second match. RR had beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 72 runs to go top of the IPL points table. GT had beaten CSK by 5 wickets in the opener. RCB thrashed Mumbai Indians by 8 wickets as PBKS got a seven-run win, via the DLS method, over Kolkata Knight Riders in the second game. In the third game, Lucknow Super Giants thrashed Delhi Capitals by 50 runs.

IPL 2023 POINTS TABLE

LSG are top with 4 points with a Net Run Rate of 1.358, followed by GT in second with the same points but an NRR of 0.700. PBKS is third with also four points and an NNR of 0.333. KKR have 2 points and an NRR of 2.056, followed by RR in fifth with 2 points and an NRR of 1.675.

CSK have 2 points and an NNR of 0.036, followed by RCB in 7th with 2 points also andNNR of -1.256. DC, MI and SRH have not opened their account yet, with -1.703, -01.981, -2.867 NNR and respectively.

ORANGE CAP

Ruturaj Gaikwad of CSK still holds the Orange Cap with 149 runs from two games, followed by LSG’s Kyle Mayers, who has 139 runs to his name from three games.PBKS skipper Shikhar Dhawan is in third with 126 runs from two games, followed by RCB’s Virat Kohli with 103 runs from two games. RR captain Sanju Samson, who has 97 runs from two games, is in fifth position.

PURPLE CAP

Mark Wood of LSG has the Purple Cap with 8 wickets from two games, followed by LSG’s Ravi Bishnoi, who has 6 wickets to his name from three games. KKR’s Varun Chakravarthy is third with 5 wickets from two games. GT’s Rashid Khan, who has 5 wickets from two games, is fourth. PBKS’s Nathan Ellis has five wickets from two games in fifth place.

