IPL 2023 Points Table After MI vs CSK: Rajasthan Royals go Top, Ruturaj Gaikwad Retains Orange Cap; Yuzvendra Chahal Takes Purple Cap

Rajasthan Royals climbed to the top of the IPL 2023 standings after their 57-run victory over Delhi Capitals on Saturday, while Chennai Super Kings rose to fourth place with a clinical 7-wicket win over Mumbai Indians.

Lucknow Super Giants were pushed down to second, Gujarat Titans slipped to third place, Punjab Kings fell to fifth, and Kolkata Knight Riders fell to sixth place. Royal Challengers Bangalore remain in seventh place, while Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad make up the bottom three in that order, yet to win a single point this season.

IPL 2023 POINTS TABLE

Courtesy of their win over Delhi Capitals, Sanju Samson’s Rajasthan Royals climbed to the top of the pile, with a net run rate of 2.067 helping them pip Lucknow Super Giants. The Royals have 4 points from 3 matches, LSG have the same, with the defending champions have 4 points from two games, CSK have 4 points from 3 games, whereas PBKS also have 4 points from 2 matches. KKR and RCB both have 2 points from 2 games, while MI, DC and SRH are on 0 points.

IPL 2023 ORANGE CAP

The Orange Cap exchanged plenty of hands on Saturday with Jos Buttler overtaking Gaikwad, later, David Warner went past Buttler, although Gaikwad rose to the top of the pile once again with his 40-run effort.

The CSK opener has 189 runs from 3 games, Warner is second with 158 runs from 3 games, he smashed a fifty earlier in the day. Buttler also smashed a fifty and rose to third place with 152 runs from 3 matches. Lucknow Super Giants’ Kyle Mayers dropped to fourth place in the Orange Cap race with 139 runs from 3 matches, and PBKS skipper Shikhar Dhawan dropped to fifth with 126 runs from 2 outings.

IPL 2023 PURPLE CAP

Rajasthan Royals’ spin wizard Yuzvendra Chahal surpassed Mark Wood and is the new Purple Cap holder fresh after his 3-wicket spell against DC. Chahal has 8 scalps from 3 matches, and Wood has 8 wickets too but in two games, Ravi Bishnoi, Wood’s LSG teammate also has six wickets and he’s in third place for the Purple Cap race. Varun Chakravarthy of KKR and Rashid Khan from GT cap off the top five with the duo tied on 5 wickets with many others.

