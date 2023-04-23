IPL 2023 Points Table After MI vs PBKS: RR Stay Top; Faf Keeps Orange Cap, Arshdeep Gets Purple Cap

Rajasthan Royals stayed top of the 2023 Indian Premier League points table, with Lucknow Super Giants still in second. Chennai Super Kings are third. Gujarat Titans also stayed in fourth after their thrilling win over Lucknow. Punjab Kings, meanwhile, climbed up into fifth with their win over Mumbai Indias, who slid down to seventh. Royal Challengers Bangalore also moved down to sixth. Kolkata Knight Riders are eighth respectively with Sunrisers Hyderabad in ninth and Delhi Capitals in tenth.

IPL 2023 Points Table: Check Team Standings, Team Points, Wins, Losses

IPL 2023 POINTS TABLE

RR stayed top with 8 points with a Net Run Rate of 1.043, followed by LSG in second with 8 points and an NRR of 0.547. CSK have 8 points with an NNR of 0.355. GT have 8 points and an NRR of 0.212. PBKS are fifth with 8 points and an NRR of -0.162.

RCB are sixth with 6 points with an NNR of -0.068, followed by MI have 6 points and an NNR of -0.254. KKR have 4 points and an NNR of 0.214 and SRH have 4 points and an NNR of -0.794. DC have 2 points and have an NNR of -1.183.

ORANGE CAP

RCB’s Faf du Plessis holds the Orange Cap with 343 runs from six games, followed by DC’s David Warner in second with 285 runs. RCB’s Virat Kohli has 279 runs from 6 games. LSG’s KL Rahul moved up into fourth with 262 runs from sevens games. CSK’s Devon Conway is fifth with 258 runs from six games.

PURPLE CAP

Arshedeep Singh of PBKS has the Purple Cap having picked up 13 wickets from seven games, followed by Mohammed Siraj of RCB with 12 wickets from six games and GT’s Rashid Khan in third with 12 wickets from six games. LSG’s Mark Wood with 11 wickets from four games is fourth as RR’s Yuzvendra Chahal also has 11 wickets from six games in fifth.

