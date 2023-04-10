IPL 2023 Points Table After SRH vs PBKS: Rinku Singh's Heroics Lift KKR, Shikhar Dhawan Takes Orange Cap; Rashid Khan Gets Purple Cap

Rinku Singh played a sublime knock, one for the ages hitting five sixes in a row as Kolkata Knight Riders sealed a last-gasp 3-wicket victory for KKR against Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

IPL 2023 POINTS TABLE

After Rinku’s heroics, Kolkata Knight Riders rose to second place in the IPL 2023 points table, as they trail Rajasthan Royals due to their inferior net run rate, KKR have 1.375 whereas while the table toppers have 2.067 to keep them up top. Lucknow Super Giants drop to third despite being level with the top two but they trail due to an inferior net run rate, 1.358.

Points Table " width="1120" height="495" /> IPL 2023 Points Table

IPL 2023 Points Table: Check Team Standings, Team Points, Wins, Losses & Orange Cap, Purple Cap

Gujarat Titans with their defeat remain in fourth place with 4 points from 3 games. Chennai Super Kings are in fifth place, while Punjab Kings remain in sixth after their defeat, although their net run rate took a hit and dipped to negative 0.281.

Royal Challengers Bangalore have 2 points from 2 games, and they are in seventh place, Sunrisers Hyderabad rose to eighth place with 2 points from 2 games, and Mumbai Indians, as well as Delhi Capitals, occupy the bottom two spots, still without a single victory from 2 and 3 games each.

IPL 2023 ORANGE CAP

Orange Cap list" width="1105" height="481" /> IPL 2023 Orange Cap list

Shikhar Dhawan played a sublime knock of 99 runs, while he may not have helped Punjab Kings secure a win, he did take the IPL Orange Cap home, surpassing Chennai Super Kings’ Ruturaj Gaikwad. Dhawan has 225 runs from 3 matches, Ruturaj dropped to second with 189 runs from 3 games, David Warner dropped to third with 158 runs from 3 games, Jos Buttler dropped to fourth with 152 runs from 3 outings while Kyle Mayers is fifth with 139 runs from 3 matches.

IPL 2023 PURPLE CAP

Courtesy of his hat trick, first of the IPL 2023 season, Rashid Khan took home the Purple Cap, taking his tally of wickets to 8 for the campaign. Yuzvendra Chahal dropped to second place, he too has 8 wickets from 3 matches, Mark Wood dropped to third, level with Rashid and Chahal on 8 wickets. Ravi Bishnoi of Lucknow Super Giants is in fourth place, with 6 scalps from 3 games and Alzarri Joseph rose to fifth place with six wickets.

