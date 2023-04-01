Home » Cricket Home » IPL 2023 Points Table: Gujarat Titans Make Winning Start, Continue Undefeated Streak Against Chennai Super Kings

Gujarat Titans defeated Chennai Super Kings by 5 wickets to pick up their first points of IPL 2023 season as GT went top of the table

Curated By: Amrit Santlani

News18.com

Last Updated: April 01, 2023, 00:13 IST

Ahmedabad, India

Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2023 (Photo: iplt20.com)
Gujarat Titans picked up their first points of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 campaign as the defending champions defeated four-time champs Chennai Super Kings in the league opener at Narendra Modi Stadium on Friday, March 31. Hardik Pandya’s men defeated MS Dhoni’s side by 5 wickets as GT picked up their first points and went top of the IPL 2023 points table.

Shubman Gill scored 63 runs for the hosts and helped his side chase down CSK’s target of 179, as Gujarat Titans won the match with four balls to spare. The victory also meant that Pandya’s Titans have defeated CSK in all three meetings between the two teams.

Last season GT did the double peat over the Yellow Army and in IPL 2023 they began their title defence on the perfect note.

Ruturaj Gaikwad had earlier smashed 92 in 50 balls, helping CSK put up a fight-worthy total however, it wasn’t enough as the defending champions picked up the first two points on the board.

The victory sees the holders go clear at the top, with a net run rate of positive 0.514.

IPL 2023 points table:

IPL 2023 Points Table

The CSK opener didn’t get the desired support from the other end otherwise the Yellow Army could have gotten past the 200-run mark. However, they could only manage 178, and despite a late collapse from the Titans, Rashid Khan (10*) and Rahul Tewatia (15*) helped their side over the line.

Earlier, Pandya had won the toss and he elected to bowl first, which proved to be the right decision in the end as Mohammed Shami got things got pretty early dismissing Devon Conway for 1.

Shami got two wickets, Alzarri Joseph also got two, while Rashid also got two and was later adjudged the Player of the Match for his all-round contribution.

Chasing 179, Gill smashed 63, Wriddhiman got 25, Sai Sudharsan got 22, and Vijay Shankar also added 27.

first published: April 01, 2023, 00:13 IST
