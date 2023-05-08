IPL 2023 Points Table Latest Update: Kolkata Knight Riders Jump to 5th Spot; Du Plessis Keeps Orange Cap While Shami Has Purple Cap

Rinku Singh and his love affair with last-ball finishes continues. He added another glowing chapter to his glowing repertoire with a sparkling knock that sealed a thrilling five-wicket win for Kolkata Knight Riders against Punjab Kings in IPL 2023 on Monday night.

Chasing 180, Nitish Rana’s fifty kept KKR in the stiff chase but his exit in the 16th over as he became Rahul Chahar’s second victim of the contest left the home team with a big task.

Enter Andre Russell and belted three fours and as many sixes to leave KKR needing six from the final over. Arshdeep Singh was brilliant in the 20th over and he allowed just four runs off the first five including the run out of Russell on 42. Rinku Singh then flicked the full toss away for a four to seal the deal, remaining unbeaten on 21 off 10.

KKR vs PBKS Points Table Update

With their fifth win of the season, the Knight Riders have zoomed to the fifth spot on the points table. Before the match they were a poor eighth but the win not only helped them take their tally to 10 points but also improve their net run-rate -0.103 to -0.079 and thus helped them above Royal Challengers Bangalore, Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians.

PBKS are stable at 7th spot though but would have gone third if the result would’ve gone their way, On the other hand, MI and RCB will have a chance to overtake KKR on Tuesday when they clash at Wankhede Stadium.

Orange Cap

RCB captain Faf du Plessis remains at the top of the run-getters list with 511 runs from 10 matches and will have a chance to consolidate when he takes guard against MI on Tuesday. Jashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill complete the top-three.

Rinku (337 runs) has entered the top-10 over taking David Warner of Delhi Capitals who has 330 runs.

Purple Cap

Mohammed Shami, Rashid Khan and Tushar Deshpande are the joint-leading wicket takers with 19 scalps each. Shami gets the top spot thanks to a better economy rate.

Varun Chakravarthy took three wickets against PBKS and has drawn level with Piyush Chawla and Yuzvendra Chahal. Chakravarthy is ahead of Chahal at the fifth spot thanks to a superior economy rate.

