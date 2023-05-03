IPL 2023 Points Table Update After GT vs DC: Check Latest Standings After Delhi Capitals Win by 5 Runs

IPL 2023, GT vs DC Points Table Update: Check out which team is leading the Indian Premier League standings, players leading the race for Orange Cap and Purple Cap.

IPL 16 Points Table

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 was another low-scoring affair that had an exciting end. Delhi Capitals (DC) were massively troubled by Gujarat bowlers, getting reduced to 130 for 8 in 20 overs. Mohammad Shami was the pick of bowlers, returning figures of 4 for 11 in four overs. Also, Mohit Sharma scalped a couple, completing 50 IPL wickets.

But the same was the story with Gujarat batters when they faced the Delhi attack. Khaleel made a stunning comeback, removing Wriddhiman Saha right in the first over. Then Ishant Sharma chipped in and opened the floodgates for the opposition. GT skipper Hardik Pandya scored an unbeaten 59 but his efforts went in vain.

IPL 2023 Points Table: Check Team Standings, Team Points, Wins & Losses

However, the match didn’t make a difference to the standings of these two teams in the points table. Delhi Capitals continue to be the bottom-placed with six points and a negative net run rate. On the other hand, Gujarat Titans retained their top spot with 12 points table and a net run rate of +0.532.

IPL 16 Orange Cap

David Warner had a chance to climb up on the Orange Cap list but once again he was dismissed cheaply. RCB skipper Faf du Plessis on Monday scored 44 runs off 40 balls, with the help of a boundary and a six, taking his tally of runs to 466. The South African batter stands atop while Yashasvi is at the second spot with 428 runs. Meanwhile, CSK’s Devon Conway (414), RCB’s Virat Kohli (45.50), and CSK’s Ruturaj Gaikwad (354) are placed third, fourth, and fifth, respectively.

IPL 16 Purple Cap

While CSK pacer Tushar Deshpande remains the highest wicket-taker of the league, RCB pacer Mohammed Siraj jumped up to the second spot after picking up a wicket on Monday night against LSG. The Hyderabad pacer dismissed Lucknow opener Kyle Mayers to reach the feat. While Siraj has 15 wickets in his pocket, Punjab Kings’ Arshdeep Singh (15), Gujarat Titans’ Rashid Khan (14), and Ravichandran Ashwin of Rajasthan Royals (13) follow next in the top five.

