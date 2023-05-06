IPL 2023 Points Table Update: DC 9th as CSK Rise to 2nd; Du Plessis First to 500 Runs While Deshpande Takes Purple Cap

Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings produced dominating displays with the bat on a Super Saturday to emerge victorious from their respective IPL 2023 matches. CSK got the better of their old rivals Mumbai Indians at Chepauk while DC outclassed Royal Challengers Bangalore with the bat at Arun Jaitely Stadium.

Nehal Wadhera’s maiden IPL fifty dragged MI to a respectable total but CSK were never troubled in their chase of 140, a target they sauntered to in 17.4 overs to win by six wickets. Matheesha Patirana took three wickets for CSK while Deepak Chahar and Tushar Deshpande chipped in with a couple of scalps each.

In the national capital, Virat Kohli, the local boy produced a half-century but it was overshadowed by Phil Salt of DC who blazed away to a 45-ball 87 with the hosts sprinting to the target of 182 in just 16.4 overs. They won by seven wickets to keep their campaign alive.

IPL 2023 Points Table Update

CSK returned to winning ways after losing two matches in a row followed by a washout. It was their second win over MI this season and with that, they have traded places with Lucknow Super Giants to occupy the second spot in the standings now.

CSK have 13 points from 11 matches while LSG have 11 from 10 matches.

MI remain static at the sixth spot despite their fifth defeat in 10 games.

RCB are also stable at the fifth spot having lost their fifth match now but for DC, the win saw them moving out from the bottom of the pile. They are now 9th on the table while SRH have slipped to 10th spot.

Orange Cap

RCB captain Faf du Plessis scored 45 off 32 and thus became the first batter this season to breach the 500-run mark. Having taken his tally to 511 runs, the South African has kept hold of the Orange Cap.

Devon Conway is second on the list now with 458 runs while Yashasvi Jaiswal has dropped to the third spot.

Purple Cap

Thanks to his two wickets on against MI on Saturday, fast bowler Tushar Deshpande has displaced Mohammed Shami from the top spot of the leading wicket-takers list. With 19 scalps, the CSK bowler is now wearing the Purple Cap.

Shami has slipped to the second spot while Rashid Khan is third on the list.

