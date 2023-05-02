Trends :SRH VS KKRSRH VS KKR Pitch ReportMS DhoniGautam GambhirAsia Cup 2023
Home » Cricket Home » IPL 2023 Points Table Update After LSG vs RCB: Bangalore Jump to 5th Spot; Faf Du Plessis Gets Orange Cap

Curated By: Aakash Biswas

News18.com

Last Updated: May 02, 2023, 00:58 IST

Lucknow, India

Latest standings on IPL 2023 points table, purple and orange cap lists
IPL 16 Points Table

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) registered a terrific 18-run win on Monday evening against KL Rahul’s Lucknow Super Giants. After setting the hosts a lowly 127-run target, Faf du Plessis & Co bundled them out for 108 with one ball to spare. It was the perfect revenge sought by RCB for their loss against Lucknow at Chinnaswamy last month. With this victory, Bangalore have jumped up in the points table while Lucknow slipped down.

RCB have moved up to the fifth spot with a total of 10 points in their kitty. However, they are behind the likes of LSG, Rajasthan Royals, and Chennai Super Kings due to a poor net run rate; -0.030. Meanwhile, Lucknow have slipped down by a position. A victory would have taken them to the top of the table but after the shocking 187-run defeat, they have gone down to the third position with 10 points and a net run rate of +0.639.

Current standings on IPL 2023 points table after LSG vs RCB clash

IPL 16 Orange Cap

RELATED NEWS

RCB skipper Faf du Plessis dethroned Rajasthan Royals’ Yashasvi Jaiswal who scored his maiden IPL hundred on Sunday evening in what was the 1000th game of the Indian Premier League. Du Plessis scored 44 runs off 40 balls, with the help of a boundary and a six, taking his tally of runs to 466. Yashasvi moves to the second spot with 428 runs. Meanwhile, CSK’s Devon Conway (414), RCB’s Virat Kohli (45.50), and CSK’s Ruturaj Gaikwad (354) are placed third, fourth, and fifth, respectively.

IPL 16 Purple Cap

Current standings on IPL 2023 points table after LSG vs RCB clash

While CSK pacer Tushar Deshpande remains the highest wicket-taker of the league, RCB pacer Mohammed Siraj jumped up to the second spot after picking up a wicket on Monday night against LSG. The right-arm quick from Hyderabad dismissed Lucknow opener Kyle Mayers for a three-ball duck to provide the Royal Challengers Bangalore and early breakthrough in the game. While Siraj is now placed second with 15 wickets, Punjab Kings’ Arshdeep Singh (15), Gujarat Titans’ Rashid Khan (14), and Ravichandran Ashwin of Rajasthan Royals (13) follow next in the top five.

first published: May 02, 2023, 00:58 IST
last updated: May 02, 2023, 00:58 IST
