IPL 2023 Points Table Update After PBKS vs MI: LSG And CSK Rise; Faf Keeps Orange Cap And Purple Cap Remains With Shami

Mumbai Indians’ power-packed batting line-up is purring and how. For the second time in a row, they have chased down a 200-plus total in IPL 2023. They might have needed a last over hat-trick of sixes to beat Rajasthan Royals but against Punjab Kings, there was no late drama thanks to some sensational batting from Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav that all but sealed the chase.

Against RR, MI chased down 213 with three deliveries to spare. Against PBKS, they chased down 215 with seven deliveries to spare.

Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav were the two stars of MI’s chase. Ishan top-scoring with 75 off 41 while SKY made 66 off 31. There was a moment when MI would have felt little jittery when bot the well-set batters were sent back to the dug-out by PBKS but Tilak Varma and Tim David made sure there was no late twist.

There were to matches played in a double-header on a weekday. However, only one of them produced a result.

Lucknow Super Giants hosted Chennai Super Kings but rain ensured the two teams shared a point each. With LSG innings nearing its end, rain arrived in Lucknow and the play didn’t resume.

LSG thus took their points tally to 11 and have replaced Rajasthan Royals at the second spot. CSK also have 11 points and are third on the list now.

RR, who have 10 points, have dropped to the fourth spot.

MI have gained a spot after adding two points to their tally. With 10 points, they are now sixth having swapped places with PBKS.

As many as four teams have 10 points now and are only separated by net run-rate.

Orange Cap

The top spot continues to be with Faf du Plessis who has scored 466 runs. In fact, there’s been no change in the top-five of the top run-getters list.

Ishan though has risen to the 11th spot while Tilak has now as many runs as KL Rahul (274 runs).

Purple Cap

Mohammed Shami and Tushar Deshpande have 17 wickets each. However, Shami of Gujarat Titans tops the list thanks to a better economy rate.

Arshdeep Singh has entered the top-three after taking his tally to 16 wickets from 10 matches.

Piyush Chawla, Mohammed Siraj and Rashid Khan have 15 wickets each. However, Chawla is fourth in the list because of a superior economy rate than the other two.

