IPL 2023 Points Table Update After RCB vs CSK: Chennai Jump to Third Spot, Faf du Plessis Takes Orange Cap

The IPL 2023 contest between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings lived up to its billing. Boundaries were expected. Boundaries were delivered. Devon Conway and Shivam Dube powered CSK to a mammoth total of 226/6 in 20 overs. And then began the Glenn Maxwell show who blazed away to a 36-ball 76 while RCB captain Faf du Plessis belted 62 off 33 to light up the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

With RCB threatening to pull off a record chase, CSK clawed their way back by getting rid of Maxwell and Du Plessis in quick succession. Eventually, RCB finished with 218/8 in 20 overs as CSK returned from Bengaluru with an eight-run win.

IPL 2023 Points Table Update

Advertisement

The win was CSK’s third of the season and with that they have taken their tally to six points. They have a slightly better net run-rate than that of Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans, two teams who also have six points.

IPL 2023 Points Table: Check Team Standings, Team Points, Wins, Losses

It means, the MS Dhoni-led team has climbed up to the third spot on the table, behind table-toppers Rajasthan Royals who have eight points and Lucknow Super Giants who have six points as well but a better NRR than CSK.

CSK’s upward movement means GT have dropped to fourth while Punjab Kings are now fifth. RCB, who succumbed to their third defeat of the season, remain static on the seventh spot.

IPL 2023 Orange Cap Update

Du Plessis was the one who revived RCB’s chase after they had lost Virat Kohli and Mahipal Lomror inside the first two overs. He went on to hit five fours and four sixes.

Orange Cap Holder IPL 2023: See the Full List Here

Du Plessis now has 259 runs from five matches which is the most by any batter in the season now. He has replaced Venkatesh Iyer who slips to the second spot with 234 runs followed by Shikhar Dhawan who has 233 runs.

Advertisement

IPL 2023 Purple Cap Update

Yuzvendra Chahal, Mark Wood and Rashid Khan are the leading wicket-takers with 11 scalps each. The purple cap is with Chahal though thanks to a better economy rate.

Purple Cap Holder IPL 2023: See the Full List Here

Advertisement

CSK fast bowler Tushar Deshpande took three wickets against RCB and with that he has taken his tally to 10 scalps from five matches. He’s now fifth on the list of highest wicket-takers of the season.

Get the latest Cricket News, IPL 2023 Live Score, Orange Cap and Purple Cap holder details here