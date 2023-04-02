IPL 2023 Points Table Update: RR on Top; Ruturaj Gaikwad Keeps Orange Cap, Mark Wood Holds Purple Cap

Rajasthan Royals leads the 2023 Indian Premier League points table, ahead of Lucknow Super Giants, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings.

RR beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 72 runs to go top of the IPL points table ahead of GT, who defeated CSK by 5 wickets. RCB thrashed Mumbai Indians by 8 wickets as PBKS got a 7-run win, via the DLS method, over Kolkata Knight Riders in the second game. In the third game, Lucknow Super Giants thrashed Delhi Capitals by 50 runs.

IPL 2023 POINTS TABLE

RR are top of the pile having won their only game by a huge margin and have a net run rate of 3.600. LSG have one win from their only game played with an astounding net run rate of 2.500 as RCB have also won their match and have an NNR of 1.981. GT have played one and won one with two points on the board with a net run rate of 0.514. PBKS have two points, having played one and won one, with a net run rate of 0.438.

MI, SRH, KKR, CSK and DC have all lost the only game they have played so far and hence have no points beside their names, with NNRs of -3.600, -01.981, -0.438, -0.514 and -2.500 respectively.

ORANGE CAP

Ruturaj Gaikwad of CSK holds the Orange Cap with 92 runs from one game, followed by MI’s Tilak Varma, who has 84 runs and RCB’s Virat Kohli, who smashed an unbeaten 82. LSG’s Kyle Mayers and RCB’s Faf du Plessis have 73 runs.

PURPLE CAP

Mark Wood of LSG holds the Purple Cap with 5 wickets from one game, followed by RR’s Yuzvendra Chahal, who has four scalps to his name. PBKS’s Arshdeep Singh and CSK’s Rajvardhan Hangargekar both have three wickets each.

