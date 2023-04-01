IPL 2023: Punjab Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders Forced Off the Field in Mohali, Here's Why

Punjab Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders players were forced off the field before the start of the second innings of their Indian Premier League (IPL) clash at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali on Saturday.

Both sets of players, from KKR as well as PBKS, walked off the field after waiting for a few minutes.

The cause of the delay was the wait for the floodlights to turn on completely.

In the first innings, Bhanuka Rajapaksa timed the ball well to slam a delightful half-century to help Punjab Kings post 191/5 against Kolkata Knight Riders. Rajapaksa hit five fours and two sixes in his 32-ball innings after his Punjab side were invited to bat.

“I don’t think it is a typical Mohali wicket. It helped the spinners and pacers in the later part of the innings. It actually wasn’t the easiest to get set in the beginning," Bhanuka Rajapaksa said at the break.

When asked about taking the attack to KKR’s Sunil Narine, Rajapaksa said: “I think it is actually the instincts that took over when mid-off came up. I spoke to Shikhar and told him that I am going to go down the track."

Rajapaksa added that Punjab’s 191/5 would be enough to them get over the line in the game against Kolkata.

“Surely, it is a good total on the board, we were thinking about 180-185. Hopefully, our bowlers will do well and can get us across the line. (On Trevor Bayliss’ message to him) So clear. He wants me to bat top of the order and bat with a clear mind," Rajapaksa told the broadcasters.

In fact, the Sri Lankan batter was done for the game with him being brought off in favour of all-round Rishi Dhawan as Punjab Kings’ ‘impact player’.

Skipper Shikhar Dhawan was the other chief contributor as he added 40 off 29 balls.

For KKR, pacer Tim Southee was the pick of the bowlers as he snared two wickets, giving away 54 runs in his quota of four overs.

