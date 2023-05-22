'Sharpening the Blade': CSK Drops New Video Amid Rumoured Spat Between Dhoni & Jadeja - WATCH

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are back at Chepauk to face the Gujarat Titans (GT) in the first qualifier of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. The contest will get underway on Tuesday evening at CSK’s very own ‘Anbuden’ where MS Dhoni & Co trained relentlessly on Monday evening. The Chennai track is going to be a spinner’s paradise and the Super Kings are leaving no stone unturned to prepare themselves against the tweakers of Gujarat.

Ahead of the much-awaited face-off between the table toppers, the CSK shared a video in which Ravindra Jadeja could be seen fine-tuning his strokes in the nets. The ace all-rounder middle almost every ball he faced and played his shots with authority.

Advertisement

ALSO READ | Sanjay Bangar Gives a Major Update on Virat Kohli’s Knee Injury

“Sharpening the blade for the strike," the caption of the video read.

The video also suggests that everything seems to be fine in the CSK dressing room, especially what transpired after their last league game in Delhi. After defeating Delhi Capitals by 77 runs, Dhoni and Jadeja engaged in a serious chat. Dhoni seemed to be mad at Jadeja while the latter too wasn’t happy at all.

Several videos surfaced on social media that led to speculations about a possible rift between the two stars of CSK. The next day, Jadeja shared a quote that read, “Karma will get back at you, sooner or later it surely will." The tweet left the fans with multiple thoughts and a few hours later, his wife Rivaba retweeted the post to add more suspense to the episode.

“Follow your own Path," wrote Rivaba.

Advertisement

The netizens are yet to decode what’s all going on in the CSK camp. However, Jadeja’s practice video certainly states that the all-rounder is in a good mental space and is ready to go against the defending champions on Tuesday.

ALSO READ | All Okay Between Dhoni & Jadeja? Suspense Galore After All-rounder’s Wife Responds

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have never won a game against Gujarat Titans and this particular fact makes the qualifier more interesting. The two teams have met thrice in the IPL so far. Hardik’s GT have won on all three occasions. However, the Super Kings are in great form lately and will aim to become the first finalist of the season.