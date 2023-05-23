IPL 2023, Qualifier 1: All-round Chennai Super Kings Outclass Gujarat Titans to Reach 10th Final

Chennai Super Kings reached the final of Indian Premier League 2023 with a clinical 15-run win over Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 1 at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. MS Dhoni’s CSK outclassed the defending champions in all three departments to reach the final for the 10th time. Gujarat, who have a tremendous record while chasing, failed to get 173 as the CSK bowlers bundled them out for 157.

Ravindra Jadeja (2/18) was the standout bowler for CSK, while Maheesh Theekshana (2/28), Deepak Chahar (2/29) and Matheesha Pathirana (2/37) also claimed two wickets each.

IPL 2023 Qualifier 1: GT vs CSK Highlights

Chasing the tricky 173-run target, Gujarat Titans lost the crucial wicket of opener Wriddhiman Saha for 12. In the crucial clash, Hardik Pandya promoted himself up in the batting order but the move didn’t work out well as he was dismissed for just 8. After losing the two early wickets in the powerplay, Gujarat Titans slowed down as Shubman Gill and Dasun Shanaka looked to revive the chase but Ravindra Jadeja got the better of the latter to break the 31-run stand.

Titans just kept losing wickets at regular intervals as they failed to tackle the CSK bowlers’ plan on the tricky surface. The designated finishers David Miller (4) and Rahul Tewatia (3) were trapped in the web by CSK spinners while Gill (42) was dismissed by Deepak Chahar to put the Titans on the mat.

While Rashid Khan took the game a bit closer as the Afghan all-rounder once again displayed his batting prowess but Gujarat Titans kept losing wickets at regular intervals. He made the CSK fans nervous with a 16-ball 30 towards the end but it was not enough for the Titans.

Shankar, who was demoted in the batting order after a fifty against RCB at number 3, was dismissed for 17 which took the game away from the Titans’ reach completely.

Earlier, Ruturaj Gaikwad hit a crucial half-century for Chennai Super Kings on a tricky surface to help his team post a challenging 172 for 7 in Qualifier 1. It was a tricky wicket to bat on as apart from Gaikwad other CSK batters struggled a bit to get going.

After winning the toss, Gujarat Titans remained wicketless in the first half of the innings but they bounced back well in the second to take wickets at regular intervals. For the home team, Gaikwad scored an important 60 off 44 while the others could not make a substantial contribution. Gaikwad’s in-form opening partner Devon Conway was not his usual fluent self and struggled with his timing all through his innings and was dismissed for 40 in the end.

The middle-order failed on the big occasion for CSK as Shivam Dube (1) and Ajinkya Rahane (17) didn’t live up to the expectations. While MS Dhoni came out to bat in the penultimate over with the responsibility of giving a finishing touch to CSK’s innings also failed on the big occasion. It was Mohit Sharma, who flourished under Dhoni’s leadership in the past, took the crucial wicket for the Titans. Dhoni lasted only 2 balls for his 1 run, much to the disappointment of an adoring Chepauk crowd.

Towards the end, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja and Moeen Ali chipped in with cameos to put up 172/7 on the board.

Pacer Mohammed Shami (2 for 28 in 4 overs) was the pick of the bowlers for Titans while Mohit Sharma (2/31) also picked up two wickets.