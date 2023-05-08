IPL 2023: Rahmanullah Gurbaz Fumbles, but Redeems Himself to Complete Stunning Diving Catch | WATCH

Rahmanullah Gurbaz is making a knack of taking excellent catches in the ongoing IPL 2023 season, earlier, the Afghanistan wicket-keeper batter had taken a sublime diving catch in Kolkata Knight Riders’ victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad to dismiss Marco Jansen. Gurbaz was in the thick of the action once again on Monday as KKR hosted Punjab Kings at the Eden Gardens on May 8 with Gurbaz taking four catches, but the first one on the night was the one that really stood out.

The 21-year-old fumbled but redeemed himself and dived full length to complete a stunning catch against Prabhsimran Singh to draw first blood for his side.

The incident happened in the last ball of the second over of Punjab’s innings after skipper Shikhar Dhawan won the toss and opted to bat first.

Harshit Rana followed the advancing Prabhsimran outside the leg stump, the PBKS opener tried to flick the ball giving away a thick leading edge which was flying towards Gurbaz’s right.

The KKR wicketkeeper swung his hand to parry the ball high up the air and grab a stunner while diving full length to gobble up the rebound.

Watch Rahmanullah Gurbaz’s stunning catch to dismiss Prabhsimran Singh:

Gurbaz then took another catch to dismiss Bhanuka Rajapaksa on a duck, Harshit Rana once again helped get a leading edge from the batter and the Afghanistan youngster did the rest.

Gurbaz also played a key role in Jitesh Sharma’s dismissal, the PBKS middle-order batter scored 21 runs before he gave away a thick edge after being deceived by Varun Chakravarthy although the wicketkeeper reacted just in the nick of time to take his third catch of the evening.

For his fourth catch, Gurbaz was on hand to gobble up a looping ball nicked high up in the air by Sam Curran.

Apart from his stunning glovework from behind the stumps, Rahmanullah Gurbaz has also shone with the bat for KKR and has quickly become a key figure for the two-time IPL champs.

