Rahmanullah Gurbaz or Superman? KKR Wicketkeeper Pulls off Breath-Taking Catch Against SRH | WATCH

Rahmanullah Gurbaz failed to impress with the bat against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Thursday but the Kolkata Knight Riders wicketkeeper still managed to hog the limelight, thanks to his sensational catch. Gurbaz dived towards his left and completed a breath-taking one-handed catch to dismiss Marco Jansen during an Indian Premier League (IPL) match at the Uppal Stadium.

Jansen, who could only manage to score one run, was sent back to the dressing room on the first ball of the penultimate over. With 20 runs needed off the final two overs of the fixture, the dismissal proved to be a game-changing one for Kolkata.

The official Twitter of the Kolkata-based franchise shared the footage of Gurbaz’s mind-boggling catch. “Can’t get over this catch from Rahmanullah Gurbaz," Kolkata tweeted.

The catch, quite unsurprisingly, took the internet by storm as fans praised Rahmanullah Gurbaz’s sheer athleticism.

Taking note of the Kolkata wicketkeeper’s acrobatic effort, one person tweeted, “Yes, nobody appealed until Gurbaaz celebrated it. GJ Gurbaaz!"

This user still seemed quite befuddled with the catch.

Another fan urged the Kolkata team management not to change their playing XI in the next game.

It’s difficult to talk about Kolkata’s victory without mentioning Rasgullas.

This person branded Gurbaz as “Superman."

Rahmanullah Gurbaz made his IPL debut earlier this season and the Afghan international has already scored two half-centuries in the competition. With 183 runs in seven matches, Gurbaz has recorded a strike rate of 144.09 in IPL 2023.

Gurbaz, however, was dismissed for a first-ball duck against Hyderabad. Batting first, Kolkata posted a defendable total of 171. Rinku Singh emerged as Kolkata’s highest scorer with a fine knock of 35-ball 46.

Skipper Nitish Rana also contributed significantly by pulling off a crucial inning of 42 from 31 deliveries. Later, Shardul Thakur and Vaibhav Arora picked up two wickets each to restrict Hyderabad to 166.

The five-run win over Hyderabad helped Kolkata to keep their IPL playoff hopes alive. After claiming 8 points in 10 matches, Kolkata are placed in eighth position in the IPL 2023 standings. In their next match, Kolkata will be up against Punjab Kings on Monday. Ninth-placed Hyderabad are currently two points behind the Nitish Rana-led side.

