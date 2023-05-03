IPL 2023: Rain Plays Spoilsport as Chennai Super Kings and Lucknow Super Giants Share Spoils

The IPL 2023 fixture between the second most successful franchise in the history of the money-rich league, Chennai Super Kings and the hosts for the day’s game, Lucknow Super Super Giants, was abandoned due to rain at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow.

CSK won the toss and opted to put LSG to bat first as the team from Tamil Nadu turned the screws on the home side’s batting lineup, right from the offing.

LSG opened their innings with Manan Vohra and Kyle Mayers after skipper KL Rahul’s injury blow kept him sidelined.

The West Indies big-hitter was the first to depart the crease as he fell prey to Moeen Ali in the fourth over of the game as Ruturaj Gaikwad held on to the catch offered up to him for the breakthrough. Mayers walked back to the changing rooms after having scored 14 runs off the 17 balls he faced.

Sri Lankan spinner Maheesh Theekshana sent Vohra back to the pavilion as he castled the 29-year-old India for 10 runs off 11 deliveries. Theekshana claimed back-to-back wickets as he sent Krunal Pandya back to the dugout on the very first delivery the left-handed attacking batsman faced on the evening.

Marcus Stoinis walked out looking to have an impact on the game but fell cheaply for just 6 runs off 4 deliveries as Ravindra Jadeja foxed the Australian.

Ali was back in the wickets as he caught Karan Sharma off his own bowling to pick up his second of the evening and Chennai’s 5th.

West Indies batsman Nicholas Pooran walked in at 44 for the loss of 5 wickets and put up a 59-run stand alongside Ayush Badoni. But, the left-hander was given the marching orders as he mistimed a shot off Matheesh Pathirana, which landed safely in the hands of Ali.

Krishnappa Gowtham, a former CSK player, was the next to arrive at the crease, but was also the next to depart as he was scalped for just a solitary run by Pathirana.

Badoni remained unbeaten at 59 off just 33 balls when rain played spoilsport. The players were instructed to go back to the dugout as the covers came on, with a helping hand from none other than the legendary Jonty Rhodes, who despite his role as a fielding coach with the LSG, rushed out onto the pitch to help the groundsmen with the tarp.

After a prolonged wait, the match was called off and both teams were awarded a point each.

The win takes both CSK and LSG to 11 points each from their 10 outings this season, while Lucknow stands second thanks to their superior net run rate.

