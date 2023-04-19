IPL 2023: Rajasthan Royals' Cryptic Twitter Post on Prasidh Krishna Sends Fans Into a Frenzy

Tall pacer Prasidh Krishna’s injury came as a big blow for the Rajasthan Royals ahead of IPL 2023. Krishna had played a key role in the franchise’s run to the final last year as they finished runners-up.

He was RR’s second-highest wicket-taker and was expected to be one of the vital cog of their plans in the ongoing season.

However, a surgery ended Krishna’s hopes of taking part in the season.

Orange Cap Holder IPL 2023: See the Full List Here

Advertisement

The fast bowler though has became a big talking point on social media, thanks to a post shared by the official Twitter handle of RR.

The franchise shared a collage of Krishna’s IPL jerseys, hinting towards the pacer’s return to on-field action.

The cryptic post soon spread like wildfire as many users began assuming that the 27-year-old is now set to make his comeback to the field.

Expressing her happiness over the possible development, this fan commented, “He [Prasidh Krishna] is coming? OMG, What! This is such happy news! Skiddy is coming back. Super excited. The Pace Express is coming home."

Another user, however, felt that Krishna may be present at the stadium to watch the next IPL match of Rajasthan Royals.

Advertisement

Most of the fans were curious to witness Krishna’s return to competitive matches.

Krishna made his IPL debut in 2018 for Kolkata Knight Riders against Mumbai Indians. Overall, the Bengaluru-born has so far played 51 matches in IPL.

Purple Cap: Check Out Full List for Top Bowlers in Purple Cap Race

Advertisement

With 49 wickets to his name, he has an economy rate of 8.92.

Krishna capped off his IPL 2022 journey with 19 wickets under his belt.

In international cricket, Krishna has till now featured in 14 ODIs.

Long-standing issues with his back have hampered his progress.

Advertisement

Ahead of this year’s IPL, RR announced that Krishna will miss the competition due to fitness issues.

IPL 2023 Points Table: Check Team Standings, Team Points, Wins, Losses

“Rajasthan Royals would like to confirm that their 26-year-old pacer Prasidh Krishna will miss the 2023 season of the IPL owing to a stress fracture surgery, and the rehabilitation process that will follow," the franchise had said in a statement.

The inaugural winners had to bring Sandeep Sharma as Krishna’s replacement.

After playing five matches, Rajasthan Royals currently claim the top spot on the IPL 2023 points table. The Sanju Samson-led side have so far registered four wins this season.

Get the latest Cricket News, IPL 2023 Live Score, Orange Cap and Purple Cap holder details here