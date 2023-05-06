'Waqt Acha ho ya Bura Guzar Jata Hai': Riyan Parag Posts Emotional Tweet but Gets Trolled Again

Young all-rounder Riyan Parag faced the wrath of angry fans following yet another failed knock in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. Batting against Gujarat Titans (GT) on Friday evening, the Assam cricketer scored just 4 off 6 six balls. It wasn’t just Riyan who had a poor outing. Apart from Sanju Samson none of the Rajasthan Royals (RR) could live up to the expectations. In fact, 8 out of 11 batters scored in single digits as RR were bundled out for 118. But the fans went after Riyan who came in as an impact player but left none.

Riyan has failed to find his rhythm with the bat, having scored just 58 runs in six innings so far. His inconsistency led him out of the first XI and wasn’t included in the impact players’ list until the GT clash on Friday. He replaced Yashasvi Jaiswal, walking in at No. 6. It was a desperate call by the Royals after getting reduced to 63 for 4 in 8 overs. But the move didn’t yield positive results as Riyan was trapped in front by Rashid Khan.

Riyan’s another failure with the bat this season led to massive trolling on social media. However, the all-rounder came up with an emotional tweet after Rajasthan Royals suffered a 9-wicket drubbing at the hands of the defending champions.

“Waqt acha ho ya bura Guzar he jata hai! (Be it bad or good, time passes)," Riyan wrote on Twitter.

It was clear that Riyan was shattered by his performance against GT but the fans showed no mercy to him. Here’s how they reacted.

After bundling Rajasthan Royals out for a mere 118 in 17.5 overs, a 71-run resolute opening stand between Shubman Gill and Wriddhiman Saha set the platform for the huge victory, which was also accomplished with captain Hardik Pandya’s brisk 15-ball 39. Gujarat Titans finished at 119 for one in 13.5 overs, winning with 37 balls to spare.

