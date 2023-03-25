IPL 2023: Rajasthan Royals Strike Multi-Year Deal With FanCode Shop to Build and Manage RR Mega Store

FanCode Shop, the merchandising arm of FanCode, has announced a long-term partnership with Rajasthan Royals to launch, build and manage the RR Mega Store. The partnership will leverage FanCode Shop’s sports commerce and tech capabilities to curate a connected and seamless experience for fans to purchase licensed Rajasthan Royals merchandise.

The mega-store is now live on rajasthanroyals.com/shop with a diverse product range including the official jersey, fan jersey, fan wear (t-shirts, shorts) and more. With the RR Mega Store, FanCode Shop will lend its expertise towards building and managing an exclusive digital store for the team including end-to-end product and customer experience, manufacturing, logistics, customer care, and marketing.

ALSO READ| IPL 2023: Rajasthan Royals’ Kuldeep Sen Impresses Lasith Malinga With ‘Perfect’ Bowling In Nets - Watch

Advertisement

Talking about the partnership, Zameer Kochar, Chief Marketing Officer, Rajasthan Royals, said, “One of our key core values at the franchise is to always have a fan-first approach and keep them at the center of everything we do. We believe our fans are our biggest asset, and through this partnership with FanCode Shop, our aim is to provide an integrated, seamless, one-stop experience for them to stay connected with their favourite team as well as have access to a varied range of our official, authentic merchandise."

Talking about the partnership, Yannick Colaco, Co-Founder, FanCode, said, “Through technology and innovation, FanCode has strived to improve the fan’s experience of consuming sports. We are proud to be Rajasthan Royals’ partner of choice in building and managing the RR Mega Store. Fans will now have access to a wide range of authentic merchandise at affordable rates."

ALSO READ| RCB Star Glenn Maxwell Hopes Leg is ‘Good Enough’ For IPL 2023, Reveals He’s Still Getting Back to 100% Fitness

Launched in 2020, FanCode Shop uses technology to innovate and deliver rapid turnaround times in both the creation and distribution of fan gear, ensuring that fans will have access to the latest, most topical designs of their favourite sports brands and teams under one roof.

Advertisement

Since its inception, FanCode Shop has partnered with the biggest names in sports and fitness including the ICC, FIFA, NBA, Manchester City FC, Liverpool FC, FC Barcelona, Bengaluru FC, MotoGP, WWE, SG, Nivia, BDM, Elevar, FILA, and Proline.

Get the latest Cricket News here