'Can't Wait to Get Back..': Rajat Patidar Shares Update After Undergoing Surgery, Virat Kohli Reacts

Royal Challengers Bangalore star batter Rajat Patidar has successfully undergone surgery and the middle-order batsman is hoping for a swift recovery. Patidar shared a picture of himself after undergoing surgery and his RCB teammate Virat Kohli also reacted to the picture on Instagram.

Patidar had earlier been ruled out of the ongoing IPL 2023 campaign due to an Achilles heel injury, and in his absence, RCB’s middle order has failed to live up to its billing.

Patidar shared a lengthy note on social media revealing that he has had surgery on an issue that has been troubling him for a while. Also, the 29-year-old is targeting a swift return to full fitness.

“Just wanted to give a quick update to all my supporters out there. I recently underwent surgery for an injury that has been troubling me for a while now, but I’m happy to say that it went well and I’m on the road to recovery! I can’t wait to get back out there on the field and do what I love the most. Thank you all for your prayers and well wishes, they mean the world to me. Back, soon!" wrote Patidar on social media.

The post also garnered the attention of Virat Kohli who liked the same, and Suyash Prabhudessai also wished his teammate a speedy recovery.

“Speedy recovery champ," commented Prabhudessai on the picture.

Reposting the picture, RCB tweeted, “Good to hear about the successful surgery, Ra-Pa. We can’t wait to see you back in RCB colours next year! Sending you all the love and best wishes!"

Patidar had been a key figure for RCB last season, helping the franchise make it into the playoffs last year, infact the Madhya Pradesh batter smashed a century in the IPL 2022 playoff match between Lucknow Super Giants and RCB, which eliminated LSG from the tournament.

This season, the likes of Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell have done the bulk of the scoring for RCB while the remaining middle-order batters have struggled and also veteran wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik is looking like a shadow of his former self.

RCB are currently in fifth place in the IPL 2023 points table with 10 points from 9 matches, and they are scheduled to take on Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on May 6.

