IPL 2023: Ravichandran Ashwin Slams Umpires, Says 'It’s Never Happened Before' After Ball Change Against CSK

Ravichandran Ashwin admitted that he was left ‘surprised’ and ‘flummoxed’ after the umpires called for a new ball during the match between Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings due to the dew factor, even though the bowling side didn’t ask for the new ball.

The incident took during the match at the M.A Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai as Rajasthan Royals prevailed by 3 runs, following another nervy game that went down to the last ball. Chasing 176 to win, MS Dhoni’s side were reduced to 136/6 when ‘Thala’ took matters into his own hands and came out to bat.

He was joined by Ravindra Jadeja at the time and the duo helped CSK stay alive in the match with 21 runs needed from the final over.

Despite the star duo’s best efforts, they couldn’t salvage a victory for the four-time IPL champs as Sandeep Sharma kept his nerve in a final over showdown against MS Dhoni.

After the match, Ravichandran Ashwin who won the Player of the Match award took a sly dig at the umpires after they decided to take up the new ball even though the Royals didn’t ask for the same.

“I’m quite surprised the umpires changed the ball for dew on their own. It’s never happened before and I’m quite surprised. Some of the decisions in this year’s IPL on the field have left me a little flummoxed to be honest," said Ashwin after the 3-run win.

“I mean, it’s just the middle - left me flummoxed in a good or a bad way. It’s because I think what you need is a little bit of balance," the veteran spinner added.

“As a bowling team, we are not asking for the ball to be changed. But the ball was changed on the umpire’s accord. I did ask the umpire and he said we can change it. So I just hope every time there is dew they can change it every single time going forward in this IPL. You can do whatever you want, but you just need to be in a standard going forward," Ashwin stated further.

After their latest victory, Sanju Samson’s side regained the top spot in IPL 2023 points table with three wins and a defeat. Their next challenge will be up against Gujarat Titans on April 16, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

