Trouble in Paradise? Ravindra Jadeja Shares Cryptic Post Amid IPL 2023, Says 'Karma Will Get Back..'

Ravindra Jadeja has been a key figure in Chennai Super Kings’ revival this season as they sealed their place in the IPL 2023 Qualifier 1 with a clinical 77-run victory over Delhi Capitals. Last season, there was a lot of speculation about Jadeja’s future after he was elevated as CSK’s captain but after the Yellow Army struggled for wins, MS Dhoni returned as skipper while Jadeja missed out the last couple of games through injury.

However, coming into IPL 2023 season all that was in the past as Jadeja reunited with MS Dhoni but on Sunday, the CSK all-rounder caused a massive frenzy by sharing a cryptic post on social media leading to further speculation about his future.

Jadeja shared a cryptic post a day after CSK qualified for the IPL 2023 playoffs, raising concerns about his future with the Yellow Army.

“Karma will get back at you, sooner or later it surely will," read the note, which Jadeja shared with the caption, “definitely."

Jadeja had caused a massive frenzy last year as well when he reportedly deleted all the posts related to Chennai Super Kings from his social media handles however, ahead of the IPL 2023 season it seemed that Dhoni had managed to broker peace between the Indian all-rounder and and the franchise.

Last season was a bizarre one for CSK as Dhoni decided to step down as captain just two days ahead of CSK’s IPL 2022 opening clash against Kolkata Knight Riders.

Ravindra Jadeja was elevated as skipper but under his captaincy, the franchise couldn’t win too many games and the all-rounder suffered a dip in form himself as well.

Dhoni had also talked about the same and after being reinstalled as skipper the 41-year-old has hinted that Jadeja might be under the pressure of captaincy which led to his subdued performances.

The all-rounder suffered an injury and was ruled out of the season’s last games for CSK as they finished in the bottom half of the table. While there appeared to be no bad blood between the franchise and Jadeja as they reunited ahead of the IPL 2023 season but after his latest activity on social media the 34-year-old has raised eyebrows once again.