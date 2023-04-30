WATCH: Ravindra Jadeja Deceives Prabhsimran, MS Dhoni Inflicts Stumping; CSK Duo Combine to Lethal Effect

Ravindra Jadeja and MS Dhoni are the two long-standing pillars behind Chennai Super Kings’ success in IPL in recent years and the evergreen pair continue to deliver the goods in the moments that matter. Dhoni and Jadeja combined to lethal effect once again on Sunday as the all-rounder deceived Punjab Kings opener Prabhsimran Singh while Dhoni did the rest from behind the stumps.

Chennai Super Kings had earlier scored 200 courtesy of Dhoni’s last-over heroics, the legendary skipper smashed the last two balls for two consecutive sixes and help CSK reach 200/4 in 20 overs against Punjab.

Ravindra Jadeja Strikes Again, Atharva Taide's Departs

Conway returned unbeaten with 92 runs from 52 balls, having smashed 16 boundaries and a solitary maximum.

It was a sublime start from Conway and Gaikwad who stitched together an 86-run stand before Sikandar Raza removed Gaikwad to break the opening partnership.

Devon would go on to score his fifty, the fifth IPL 2023 half-century this season and helped CSK reach a massive total.

When Punjab Kings began their chase, Shikhar Dhawan and Prabhsimran Singh also began brightly but Dhawan departed after scoring 28 runs, Tushar Deshpande drew first blood as the opening partnership could only muster up 50 runs. Prabhsimran continued to impress but his inning came to an abrupt end at 42 after the PBKS opener was deceived by Ravindra Jadeja.

Jadeja bowled a good length delivery which Prabhsimran tried to attack by coming down the track but he failed to get anywhere near the ball due to the spin, Dhoni thus collected the ball and Prabhsimran was caught off guard, halfway down the pitch. The CSK skipper inflicted the stumping once again combining with his long-trusted ally.

Watch MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja combine to lethal effect:

When Prabhsimran departed, Punjab were reduced to 81/2 in their chase of 201 as they looked to bounce back after a disappointing 56-run defeat in their previous outing against Lucknow Super Giants.

