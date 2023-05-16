'Had a Great Conversation Covering Several Topics..': Ravindra Jadeja, Wife Rivaba Meet PM Narendra Modi

Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja and his wife Rivaba on Tuesday met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on May 16. Jadeja shared a picture with PM Modi on his Twitter handle along with a heartfelt caption praising the leader of the nation for his dedication.

For the unversed, Jadeja’s wife Rivaba is an MLA from the Jamnagar North Assembly constituency from BJP, having won the seat last year in December.

“It was great meeting you @narendramodi saheb. You are a prime example of hard work and dedication for our motherland! I’m sure you will continue to inspire everyone in the best way possible," wrote Jadeja on Twitter sharing the picture.

Advertisement

LSG vs MI Live Score: Suryakumar Yadav Departs Cheaply as Lucknow Super Giants Hit Back

PM Modi replied to the Chennai Super Kings all-rounder, stating that he had a wonderful conversation with the couple covering multiple topics.

“Wonderful meeting Rivaba and you earlier today. We had a great conversation covering several topics," wrote PM Modi, quoting Jadeja’s tweet.

After a torrid campaign last season in IPL, Jadeja has rediscovered his peak form in IPL 2023 season continuing his momentum ever since he returned back to full fitness having missed major tournaments last season with an injury.

Jadeja has played a crucial role in CSK’s revival this season, he is the second-highest wicket-taker for the MS Dhoni-led unit behind Tushar Deshpande.

Advertisement

ALSO READ| Kevin Pietersen Shares Old Video, Says ‘I Wasn’t MS Dhoni’s First Test Wicket’ | WATCH

The 34-year-old has scored 133 runs with the bat in 12 innings, while he also has picked up 16 wickets in 13 innings.

Chennai Super Kings are currently in second place on the IPL 2023 points table, the four-time IPL champs still have one match remaining and they have 15 points, although they can reach a maximum of 17 points.

Jadeja and CSK return to action on May 20 in what will be the final league game of Dhoni’s side in IPL 2023.