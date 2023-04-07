IPL 2023: RCB Announce Replacement Players For Reece Topley And Rajat Patidar

Royal Challengers Bangalore have announced the replacements for Reece Topley and Rajat Patidar for the ongoing season of Indian Premier League. Topley injured his shoulder in RCB’s first match of the season against Mumbai Indians and has flown back to England as the franchise has named South Africa’s Wayne Parnell as his replacement.

Topley was roped in by RCB for an amount of INR 1.9 crore. He returned with figures of 2-0-14-1 before sustaining a shoulder injury against MI in the campaign opener last week.

While middle-order batter Rajat Patidar didn’t play the first game of season as he has not recovered from the heel injury and was ruled out of the 16th edition of the tournament owing to the same. RCB announced Karnataka’s Vyashak Vijay Kumar will replace Patidar in the squad for the ongoing season.

Patidar gave a good account of himself last year as he scored 333 runs in 8 matches for the franchise, including a blistering century in the Eliminator against Lucknow Super Giants which helped RCB defeat LSG and reach the Qualifier 2 wherein they were soundly beaten by Rajasthan Royals.

“Unfortunately, Rajat Patidar has been ruled out of #IPL2023 due to an Achilles Heel injury. We wish Rajat a speedy recovery and will continue to support him during the process. The coaches and management have decided not to name a replacement player for Rajat just yet," RCB had tweeted earlier.

Vyashak has played 14 T20s and claimed 22 wickets and joined RCB for INR 20 Lakh.

Parnell has so far represented South Africa in 56 T20Is, in addition to 6 Tests and 73 ODIs, and has 59 T20I wickets against his name. The left-arm pacer has played 26 IPL matches and has as IPL many wickets. He joined RCB for INR 75 Lakh.

In their first match of the season, RCB defeated Mumbai Indians comfortably by 8 wickets with skipper Du Plessis and Virat Kohli both scoring fifties as they easily chased down the required total of 172 runs. However, they suffered a massive 81-run defeat against Kolkata Knight Riders on Thursday at Eden Gardens.

