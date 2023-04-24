IPL 2023: RCB Stand-in Captain Virat Kohli Fined INR 24 Lakh For Maintaining Slow-over Rate vs RR

Royal Challengers Bangalore’s stand-in captain Virat Kohli was fined INR 24 Lakh after maintaining a slow-over rate in the Indian Premier League match against Rajasthan Royals on Sunday. Kohli took over the charge of RCB captaincy in the absence of Faf du Plessis who played as an Impact Player and didn’t take the field in the second innings.

Meanwhile, it was the team’s second slow-over rate offence as earlier Faf was fined INR 12 Lakh for the match against Lucknow Super Giants.

Apart from Kohli, other players in the XI including the impact substitute were also fined INR 6 Lakh or 25 per cent of the match fee, depending on whichever is lesser.

“Royal Challengers Bangalore, who had named Mr. Virat Kohli as their Captain for their game against Rajasthan Royals, has been fined after his team maintained a slow over-rate during their TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Rajasthan Royals at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on April 23, 2023," the stated in a release by ICC.

“As it was his team’s second offence of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, Mr. Kohli was fined Rs. 24 lakh and each member of the Playing XI, including the impact substitute, was fined Rs. 6 lakh or 25 percent of the match fee, whichever is lesser," it stated.

Royal Challengers Bangalore registered a thrilling 7-run win over Sanju Samson’s Rajasthan but the second innings went over time and the fine was imposed on Kohli and the other players.

Kohli has led RCB in the last two matches and it turned out well for him at the field as the team won both of their matches. They are currently placed at the fifth spot on the points table with four wins out of 7 matches.

The 34-year-old opened up on leading the side ahead of the toss against Rajasthan Royals.

“They informed me last time saying I might have to captain a couple of games, nothing I’m not used to doing. So I’m happy to step in, ready to continue from whatever Faf has been doing. The team has responded well, we are playing with a lot of energy and that showed in the last game," Kohli said at the toss.

