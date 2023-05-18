IPL 2023: RCB to Bowl First, Harry Brook and Kartik Tyagi Return to Sunrisers Hyderabad's Playing XI

Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Faf du Plessis won the toss and elected to bowl first against Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Aiden Markram. RCB went with the same team that demolished Rajasthan Royals in the last game, Du Plessis revealed that Wanindu Hasaranga is still suffering from a niggle.

Meanwhile, Markram revealed that he wanted to bat first, and the SRH captain made two changes to his side. Kartik Tyagi and Harry Brook return to the playing XI against RCB.

SRH vs RCB Live Score: Royal Challengers Bangalore Opt to Bowl First; Harry Brook in for Sunrisers Hyderabad

Advertisement

When quizzed about his team, Du Plessis said during toss that with Hasaranga still suffering from a niggle, they continued to stick with Michael Bracewell.

“We are gonna have a bowl. The last two nights we have had some dew. Good surface but touch on the slower side. Same team as last game. Hasaranga has a niggle. Bracewell strengthens our batting. We have to start afresh. The game of cricket has a funny way of biting you. You have to have the humility of looking at a fresh game," said the RCB opener.

On the other hand, Markram had a rather cryptic response when quizzed about Umran Malik’s absence who has played just 7 games this season.

ALSO READ| ‘Play With Opposition’s Mind, Not With Your Own Players..’: SRH Slammed for Dropping Umran Malik

“We would have looked to bat. Not too disappointed. Couple of changes. Brook comes in. Tyagi comes in as well. Umran is an x-factor player. Lot of pride to play for. We haven’t lived up to the ability. We should try to showcase that at the world stage in the last two games," said Markram.

Mayank Markande, T Natarajan, Vivrant Sharma, Sanvir Singh, and Akeal Hosein made up the impact subs list for SRH, while RCB impact subs list included the likes of Dinesh Karthik, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Himanshu Sharma, Suyash Prabhudessai, and Kedar Jadhav.

Advertisement

Teams:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram(c), Heinrich Klaasen(w), Harry Brook, Glenn Phillips, Abdul Samad, Kartik Tyagi, Mayank Dagar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Nitish Reddy

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Anuj Rawat(w), Shahbaz Ahmed, Michael Bracewell, Wayne Parnell, Harshal Patel, Karn Sharma, Mohammed Siraj