IPL 2023, RCB v MI: All Hail the King! Virat Kohli Becomes First Indian to Fifty 50+ Scores

Virat Kohli scored his 45th fifty in the Indian Premier League during match 5 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Mumbai Indians (MI) at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday.

Kohli reached his half-century in 38 balls and has hit 4 fours and 2 sixes.

In fact, this was Kohli’s 50th fifty-plus score in the IPL, becoming the first Indian to do so and behind only David Warner, who has 60.

He also completed 3000 runs as an opener in the IPL.

Fans stood up to bow down to the king:

Kohli’s opening partner Faf du Plessis also reached the fifty-run mark.

