IPL 2023, RCB v MI: All Hail the King! Virat Kohli Becomes First Indian to Fifty 50+ Scores

Virat Kohli became the first Indian to hit 50 fifty-plus scores in the Indian Premier League

Curated By: Ritayan Basu

News18.com

Last Updated: April 02, 2023, 22:58 IST

Bengaluru, India

IPL 2023: RCB's Virat Kohli (IPL/BCCI)
IPL 2023: RCB's Virat Kohli (IPL/BCCI)

Virat Kohli scored his 45th fifty in the Indian Premier League during match 5 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Mumbai Indians (MI) at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday.

Kohli reached his half-century in 38 balls and has hit 4 fours and 2 sixes.

In fact, this was Kohli’s 50th fifty-plus score in the IPL, becoming the first Indian to do so and behind only David Warner, who has 60.

He also completed 3000 runs as an opener in the IPL.

Fans stood up to bow down to the king:

Kohli’s opening partner Faf du Plessis also reached the fifty-run mark.

Ritayan Basu

first published: April 02, 2023, 22:55 IST
last updated: April 02, 2023, 22:58 IST
