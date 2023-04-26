WATCH: RCB Pacer Vijaykumar Vyshak's Toe-Crunching Yorker Cleans Up KKR Opener Jason Roy

Royal Challengers Bangalore hosted Kolkata Knight Riders at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Wednesday hoping to make it a hat-trick of wins in IPL 2023 on April 26. Virat Kohli continued to lead RCB with Faf du Plessis nursing a rib injury and after Kohli won the toss and elected to bowl first, KKR, who had struggled to dominate the powerplay so far this season got off to an electric start.

Jason Roy and Narayan Jagadeesan stitched together an 83-run stand, their best performance in the powerplay so far this season. Nitish Rana’s side had done a lot of chopping and changing to their opening order, but with 35 matches played this season, and RCB hosting KKR for the first return fixture this term, the two-time IPL champs got off to a perfect start.

Jason Roy smashed his second consecutive fifty in IPL, scoring 56 runs, while Jagadeesan scored 27 runs from 29 balls. While Roy took on the initiative to smash RCB bowlers left, right and centre, Jagadeesan played the anchor’s role.

Seeing his bowlers struggle to break the opening partnership Virat Kohli turned to the young Vijaykumar Vyshak who removed both KKR openers in his over first getting rid of Jagadeesan before he got the all-important wicket of Roy.

Vyshak executed an inch-perfect yorker to remove Jason Roy. The Indian pacer bowled a toe-crunching yorker which rattled the KKR opener’s leg stump after he failed to read the line and length of Vyshak’s delivery.

The incident took place in the last ball of the 10th over of KKR’s inning, Roy was completely deceived by Vyshak’s yorker and ended up being castled by the youngster.

Watch Vijaykumar Vyshak’s toe-crunching yorker to dismiss Jason Roy:

Earlier, Roy had smashed four boundaries and a massive five sixes as he needed just 29 balls to score 56 runs with a breathtaking strike rate of 193.10.

The Englishman has been a key addition to KKR’s batting unit which has struggled to impress this season. The two-time IPL champs are currently on a four-match losing streak having last won a game when Rinku Singh decked five sixes in the final over against Yash Dayal to secure a thrilling last-gasp victory against Gujarat Titans earlier this season.

