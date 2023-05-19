RCB Star Virat Kohli Strikes Pose With Hyderabad Groundsmen After Victory Over SRH

Royal Challengers Bangalore racked up a crucial win against the Sunrisers Hyderabad on Thursday to boost their play-off chances in the IPL 2023.

Virat Kohli produced a brilliant ton, his sixth in the history of the IPL, to take the game away from the home side Hyderabad and give the Karnataka-based team an essential two points.

After the game, the former Indian captain took time out to pose with the groundsmen at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

RCB won the toss and opted to field first. The Bengaluru-based team’s plans seemed to be working out as they expected as they managed to scalp a couple of overs before the end of the powerplay as Abhishek Sharma and Rahul Tripathi were dismissed for 11 and 15 runs respectively.

Skipper Aiden Markram and compatriot Heinrich Klaasen put up a 76-run stand before Markram fell to Shahbaz Ahmed for 18 runs off 20.

Klassen’s brilliant innings saw him bring up his maiden IPL ton before he was sent back to the pavilion by Indian pacer Harshal Patel.

New Zealand player Gelnn Phillips was out for 5 off 4 balls, while Harry Brook remained unbeaten at 27 runs off 19 deliveries.

SRH put up a total of 186 for the loss of 5 wickets.

Kohli and captain Faf du Plessis opened the chase for the Bengaluru-based unit as the pair continued their good run at the top of the batting order.

Orange cap holder du Plessis produced yet another grand knock as he made 71 runs with the willow off just 47 deliveries, while Kohli brought up his 100 in 62 deliveries.

Kohli reached the triple-digit mark with a stylish six over the top of long on and raised his bat in celebration of yet another milestone in his already illustrious record.

RCB now have 14 points in their kitty following the win and moved to 4th in the table above Mumbai Indians, thanks to a superior run rate. SRH remained at the bottom of the table with just 8 points from 13 outings this season.