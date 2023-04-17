IPL 2023, RCB vs CSK: Faf du Plessis Wins Toss, RCB to Bowl First; Matheesha Pathirana Starts For CSK

Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Faf du Plessis won the toss against Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni and elected to bowl first at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Monday.

RCB hosted CSK in Bengaluru on April 17 with both sides looking for a win. Speaking during toss, Faf du Plessis revealed that he elected to go with the same playing XI but hinted that he’s got a trick up his sleeve as far as impact player in concerned.

Dhoni meanwhile revealed that he made on change to his playing XI, Sisanda Magala was ruled out, whereas Sri Lankan youngster Matheesha Pathirana would walk into the playing XI.

Advertisement

RCB vs CSK Live Score: Royal Challengers Bangalore Win Toss, Opt to Bowl First Against Chennai Super Kings

“Incredible noise!! We will bowl first. I think the nature of pitches will turn, but 180-200 will be a nice target to change. It is quite a small ground and the ball travels, the surface is good and a little bit of dew could help. No changes in our starting XI but got some tricks up our sleeve for the impact player," said Faf du Plessis after winning the toss.

Meanwhile, Dhoni said that given the shorter boundaries at Chinnswamy, and the dew factor, toss wouldn’t matter too much.

“The toss does matter because this is a venue where it is difficult to contain batters in the second innings. And not to forget dew. I think what’s important is not looking ahead, maybe 180-200 is a par score but we need to keep re-evaluating every 3-4 overs on where we stand and what would be a good total to get to. That is a better way to approach, rather than keeping a total in mind," said the 41-year-old.

Advertisement

IPL 2023 Points Table: Check Team Standings, Team Points, Wins, Losses & Orange Cap, Purple Cap

RCB’s Impact subs included Suyash Prabhudessai, Akash Deep, Anuj Rawat, Karn Sharma and David Willey. Whereas, CSK’s Impact subs included Dwaine Pretorius, Akash Singh, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Shaik Rasheed and Senapati.

Teams:

Chennai Super Kings: Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana

Advertisement

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik(w), Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Wayne Parnell, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Mohammed Siraj

Get the latest Cricket News, IPL 2023 Live Score, Orange Cap and Purple Cap holder details here