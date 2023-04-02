IPL 2023: RCB Fans Fear for The Worst After Reece Topley Injures His Shoulder With a Nasty Fall

Reece Toply hurt his shoulder while trying to save a few runs during Match number 5 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Mumbai Indians (MI) at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday.

IPL 2023: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians - LIVE

The incident happened on the third ball of the eight over.

Bowler Karn Sharma tossed it up to Tilak Varma, who stepped down the track to glance the ball towards fine leg. Topley, looked sharp as he sprinted to his left and dived after the ball in an attempt to stop it. His effort though was a disaster for him as he landed awkwardly on the ball and seemed to have rolled his shoulder. He immediately grimaced in pain as the physios quickly came over to have a look.

IPL FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

Advertisement

Fans took to social media to wish him a quick recovery:

Earlier in his second over, he had taken the wicket of MI’s Cameroon Green, his first in the IPL. A fullish inswinging ball crashed into the stumps to send back the Aussie batter.

RCB’s Mohammed Siraj and Dinesh Karthik had a collision during an attempted catch to send back MI skipper Rohit Sharma.

Get the latest Cricket News here