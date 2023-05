IPL 2023: Royal Challengers Bangalore Face Laggards Sunrisers Hyderabad in a Must-win Clash

In the first of their two remaining must-win matches of IPL 2023 league stage, Royal Challengers Bangalore will take on a struggling Sunrisers Hyderabad on Thursday. Having demolished fellow playoffs hopeful Rajasthan Royals last weekend, RCB will be high-on-confidence with Virat Kohli aiming to be back among the runs.

RCB have 12 points from as many games and are still in contention for a top-four finish but their opponent SRH are out of the race following a poor batting display against Gujarat Titans that resulted in an eighth defeat in 12 matches.

What: SRH vs RCB

When: May 18 (Thursday)

Where: Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium

Time: 7:30 PM IST

RCB Team News

Alongside skipper Faf du Plessis, Kohli is one of the top-scorers for RCB but after back-to-back failures — 18 against Rajasthan Royals and 1 against Mumbai Indians — the maestro would be looking to produce his best against SRH and help his side’s cause.

Du Plessis has been leading the side from the front and is in scintillating form, occupying the top spot in run-getter’s list with 631 runs from 12 games at an average of 57.36.

Kohli is the next best RCB batter with 438 runs, averaging 39.81 with six fifties. But unlike Du Plessis, Kohli has not been consistent enough and has struggled with his strike-rate at times.

The other batter RCB would be banking on is Glenn Maxwell, who has made a great impact with his sparkling knocks, which includes five half-centuries.

RCB are high on confidence after a commanding 112-run demolition of Rajasthan Royals in their last game.

Riding on Du Plessis and Maxwell’s back-to-back fifties, RCB posted 171 for 5 and then Wayne Parnell (3/10) led the way in the company of Michael Bracewell (2/16), Karn Sharma (2/19) and Mohammed Siraj (1/10) to bundle out RR for a paltry 59.

On the bowling front, the onus would again be on Parnell, Siraj and Bracewell to deliver the goods.

The last match also saw RCB return to winning ways after back-to-back defeats against MI and Delhi Capitals.

SRH Team News

SRH, on the other hand, will play for pride after becoming the second team to crash out of the tournament. They would look to give their fans something to cheer about by registering wins in their remaining two games.

It has been lacklustre outing for SRH this season, both in batting as well as bowling department.

Barring Heinrich Klaasen and, to some extent, Rahul Tripathi, no other batter could deliver for the team. SRH were hit hard by the poor form of their skipper Aiden Markram as much was expected of the South African.

Harry Brook showed sparks initially before fading away while Mayank Agarwal was nowhere to be noticed.

Among SRH bowlers, the experienced Bhuvneshwar Kumar is the most successful with 14 wickets from 12 games, but he too didn’t look at his best.

Mayank Markande (12 wickets from 10 games) impressed but SRH suffered heavily due to the poor form of Marco Jansen, T Natarajan and Umran Malik.

Full Squads

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis (c), Akash Deep, Finn Allen, Anuj Rawat, Avinash Singh, Manoj Bhandage, Michael Bracewell, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Siddarth Kaul, Virat Kohli, Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammed Siraj, Wayne Parnell, Harshal Patel, Suyash Prabhudessai, Rajan Kumar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Karn Sharma, Himanshu Sharma, Sonu Yadav, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Kedar Jadhav.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Aiden Markram (c), Abdul Samad, Rahul Tripathi, Glenn Phillips, Abhishek Sharma, Marco Jansen, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Kartik Tyagi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T. Natarajan, Umran Malik, Harry Brook, Mayank Agarwal, Heinrich Klaasen, Adil Rashid, Mayank Markande, Vivrant Sharma, Samarth Vyas, Sanvir Singh, Upendra Yadav, Mayank Dagar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Akeal Hosein and Anmolpreet Singh.