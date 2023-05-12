'We Get on Really Well Because...': DC Coach Ponting Opens Up on his Bonding with 'Old Rival' Ganguly

Delhi Capitals (DC) are having a horrendous run in the IPL 2023. After losing seven out of 11 games in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023, the David Warner-led side is reeling at the 10th spot on the table with just 8 points. However, the franchise has two of the greatest players of the game in the support staff – head coach Ricky Ponting and Sourav Ganguly, DC’s Director of Cricketing Operations. They have been with the side since its overhaul in 2019 and produced some phenomenal results together. That year, Delhi finished 3rd on the points table but in 2023, finding balance in the team seemed an uphill task.

The season has been underwhelming so far for Delhi Capitals but Ricky Ponting has opened up about his bonding with Ganguly.

“When you talk about rivalry, he was a bigger rival was Steve Waugh was the captain. They had a bit more edge than Sourav and I. We did play a lot against each other, we captained in the World Cup final against each other. But he was involved with DC back in 2019 when things really started to change. He went to the biggest seat in the last couple of years, and now he’s back with us," Ponting told Delhi Capitals podcast.

“We get on really well because we can see the bigger picture for this franchise, and what we have to do together to guarantee success for DC. Regardless of if we’re not good mates, when you’re working in a team, you got to come together and focus on one direction. Leave the past behind, whatever’s happened has happened," he added.

The former Australia skipper further recalled the time when he played for and led the Mumbai Indians. Ponting shared his thoughts about Harbhajan Singh, calling the former Indian off-spinner one of his greatest rivals on the field.

“One of the best examples was when I went to Mumbai… one of my biggest on-field rivals was Harbhajan. Next minute, I’m walking in MI and captaining him! I’m catching off his bowling and hugging him! That’s the really good thing about the IPL. The international rivalries are probably not as strong now because you’re working with those guys," said the former Australia skipper.