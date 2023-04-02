Home » Cricket Home » 'Would've Been Completely Different Game If...': Rilee Rossouw Laments Missed Chances After Delhi Capitals' Defeat

'Would've Been Completely Different Game If...': Rilee Rossouw Laments Missed Chances After Delhi Capitals' Defeat

Rilee Rossouw praised David Warner and lamented the missed opportunities by Delhi Capitals after their defeat to Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2023

Published By: Amrit Santlani

News18.com

Last Updated: April 02, 2023, 13:32 IST

Lucknow, India

Rilee Roussow plays a shot during the Delhi Capitals' IPL 2023 contest against Lucknow Super Giants (Sportzpics)
Rilee Roussow plays a shot during the Delhi Capitals' IPL 2023 contest against Lucknow Super Giants (Sportzpics)

Delhi Capitals didn’t get off to the best of starts in the TATA IPL 2023 after going down by 50 runs against Lucknow Super Giants in Lucknow on Saturday. The Lucknow side put up 193/6 in their 20 overs and then restricted the Delhi Capitals to 143/9.

Speaking about the game, Delhi Capitals’ batter Rilee Rossouw said, “Unfortunately, we didn’t get the win. It was a bit too much to chase down over 190 on that wicket. It’s been fantastic to be back in the IPL. There’s a great buzz around the ground."

Rossouw, who scored 30 runs off 20 balls, also said, “It’s a long tournament and we’ll definitely think about what we could’ve done better. We’ll strive to get a victory in the next one. Mark Wood bowled really well. We can be better on the field. It would’ve been a completely different game if we had taken our chances."

The South African expressed that he enjoyed batting with Captain David Warner, “It was fantastic to bat with a legend of the game. And to see how he goes about his business was something to behold."

Earlier, Warner had won the toss and elected to bowl first but the decision didn’t exactly pay off as Kyle Mayers smashed 73 in 38 in his debut for LSG. Skipper Rahul could only manage to score 8, and Nicholas Pooran also scored 36 while the rest of the batters made meaningful contributions helping LSG to 193/6 in 20 overs.

Khaleel Ahmed got two wickets and so did Chetan Sakariya but the latter also gifted away 53 runs.

Delhi’s chase began well but once Wood got into the act he simply didn’t budge as he picked up a fifer, and despite Warner’s fifty the Capitals couldn’t get over the line.

The Delhi Capitals will take on Gujarat Titans in their next game at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Tuesday.

