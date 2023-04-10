'Izzat Rakh Li': Rinku Singh Reveals Chandrakant Pandit's Reaction After Slamming 5 Sixes in a Row | Exclusive

Rinku Singh provided one of the best finishes to an IPL game seen in the recent history of the lucrative league when the Kolkata Knight Riders batter smashed five sixes in a row to take KKR to a thrilling victory over Gujarat Titans. With 29 runs needed from the last over, Rinku slammed Yash Dayal for 30 runs in just five balls, helping his side pick up their second win of the IPL 2023 season.

During an exclusive interview with News18 India’s Shivani Gupta, Rinku revealed his mindset before slamming the five sixes that made him a household name after his heroics in the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

Rinku said that he had the belief in himself to take his side over the line even when things weren’t going KKR’s way as they needed 29 runs from the last over.

“Feel good, it was my life’s best innings, the whole country has now heard of me. I have played such innings before, so I was confident, and I’m confident about the number I play at," said the 25-year-old sensation.

Rinku Singh has already earned comparisons with many legends, KKR coach Chandrakant Pandit compared his innings to Ravi Shastri, and Javed Miandad’s heroics in the past, although he remains grounded as ever.

“It is a big deal for me to be compared with the big players like (Ravi) Shastri and (Javed) Miandad," said the youngster.

Rinku also revealed that he did speak to KKR co-owner Shah Rukh Khan after his heroics against Gujarat Titans.

“I was feeling very shy speaking to Shahrukh but we spoke a little on a video call. He congratulated me," revealed the Aligarh-born player. Earlier, Shah Rukh himself shared a morphed image of Rinku’s face to pay tribute to the batter after he smashed five straight sixes to take KKR to a resounding victory.

After an emphatic victory, KKR’s captain Nitish Rana came running onto the field to congratulate Rinku and he revealed the words of coach Pandit while getting a hug amidst the outpour of emotions.

“I loved Nitish bhaiya’s reaction the best. He was running hard at me, I was worried we might hit each other. Ut that was great. Pandit ji hugged me and almost cried, he said ‘you saved our respect (izzat rakh li)," revealed Rinku.

Rinku comes from humble beginnings, he revealed that he played cricket against the wishes of his father, and even turned down a job as a sweeper, only to focus on his cricketing career.

“My mom once told me that your father isn’t supporting you, so why don’t you get a job. I thought of taking a job to support my family at a coaching center near us. I thought I’ll get a good job and went wearing a shirt and pant. But I was offered a sweeping job. They said you come and sweep in the morning before anyone comes, no one will get to know you do this. I didn’t like that and I told myself I’ll focus on cricket instead and I left from there. I worked hard and my hard work has paid off," revealed the KKR breakout star.

Rinku hopes that he can continue his good run of form with the bat and his ultimate goal is to play for India.

“I am hopeful of a breakthrough to play for India as I am batting well. I don’t think about it much and just focus on my batting. I have never won the final of the IPL, I’m hoping KKR does it this time," Singh added.

