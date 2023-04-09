IPL 2023: Rinku Singh Betters MS Dhoni's Record, KKR Script Most Runs in 20th Over During Chase

Rinku Singh did the unthinkable against Gujarat Titans by hitting five sixes back to back and securing a thrilling 3-wicket victory for Kolkata Knight Riders at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, April 9.

Rinku surpassed MS Dhoni’s record and broke plenty of other records as well as KKR stormed their way to a last-gasp victory. Needing 29 runs to win from the final over, the successful chase also was a record in itself.

Previously, MS Dhoni held the record for scoring the most runs in the 20th over in a successful chase, that’s why he is known as the best finisher of all time, although Rinku scored 30 runs to past the legendary Indian wicketkeeper-batter.

GT vs KKR Highlights, IPL 2023: Rinku Singh Last-over Blitz Propels Kolkata Knight Riders to Stunning Three-wicket win

Dhoni had scored 30 runs against Royal Challengers Bangalore however Rinku scored 30 runs from five balls.

Kolkata Knight Riders needed 29 runs to win from the final over, and they went past the record of Rising Pune Supergiants as the most runs recorded in the 20th over of a successful chase.

RPSG scored 23 runs versus Punjab Kings in Vizag in 2016, while KKR scored 29.

Rinku also saw his name go into the history books alongside the likes of Chris Gayle, Ravindra Jadeja and Marcus Stoinis among others, to hit five sixes in a single over in IPL history.

Gujarat Titans’ Yash almost notched an unwanted record as he narrowly missed out on becoming the bowler to concede the most runs in an IPL inning.

Dayal gave away 69 runs, becoming the second-most expensive bowler in an IPL inning, Basil Thampi still remains at the top having conceded 70 runs against RCB in Bengaluru in 2018 when the pacer was playing for Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Kolkata Knight Riders recorded a remarkable victory and moved to second in the IPL 2023 standings, with four points from three games.

