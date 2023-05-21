'When Rinku Singh is There You Can't Take it Easy': Krunal Pandya Hails KKR Star After Crucial Win

Lucknow Super Giants skipper Krunal Pandya heaped praise on Kolkata Knight Riders’ Rinku Singh for another blistering knock in the Indian Premier League match on Saturday. Rinku almost pulled off a win with his 67-run* knock but LSG managed to edge past KKR with a 1-run win in the end. The southpaw fought till the end as KKR needed 21 runs off the last over bowled by Yash Thakur but they could score only 19 as Rinku hit two sixes and a four.

After a bright start, KKR kept losing wickets in the middle overs as the onus was once again on Rinku to produce a miraculous innings on his own and he almost did it but Yash Thakur was disciplined on the first three balls of the final over.

Advertisement

Krunal called Rinku a special player and admitted that with him in the middle no team can take it easy.

IPL 2023: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants - HIGHLIGHTS

“Rinku has been special this year, every game when he’s there you can’t take it easy. Today he showed it again, but it is a high-pressure situation while bowling death overs to execute our plans. I was talking to my bowlers after each ball, I asked them to execute their plans, if after that the batter plays a good shot there’s nothing we can do," Krunal said in the post-match presentation.

Meanwhile, Krunal was also impressed with his bowlers for making a sensational comeback in the middle-overs after leaking too many runs in the powerplay.

Advertisement

“First reaction is satisfaction. We never gave up, we were put under a lot of pressure but credit to the boys. At one stage, they were 61/1 but I’ve seen it before that at this level 2-3 tight overs and we’re in the game. And there was some grip for the spinners as well," he added.

ALSO READ | IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals’ Rainbow Pales as Yellow Engulfs Kotla for MS Dhoni and Chennai Super Kings

Advertisement

Talking about giving the final over to Yash Thakur, Krunal said that the pitch was slow and he was the right bowler to exploit it.

“I go with my gut, last game there was some reverse swing so I went with Mohsin. Today I went with Yash because the pitch was slow and he was confident after a couple of good overs," he concluded.